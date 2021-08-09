Dior Early Bird (659) 5 Couleurs Couture Eyeshadow Palette

Natasha Denona Mini Xenon Eyeshadow Palette arrives today with its cheap as day old chips price of $25 and I popped it into my cart only later realizing after I checked out I probably can’t do that vampy, sultry, smoky look anymore. As my eyes continue to age I’ve noticed that they appear a bit hollow and tired when I wear really dark eyeshadows and this bad boy is dark! Dark as my cold dead heart, dark as the night as it falls over Massacre Rim in Nevada, dark as the Grinch’s soul when he stole Christmas….yeah, well, you get the point.