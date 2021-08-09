Dior Early Bird (659) 5 Couleurs Couture Eyeshadow Palette
Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Dior Early Bird (659) 5 Couleurs Couture Eyeshadow Palette ($62.00 for 0.24 oz.) is a new, limited edition palette for the fall season. All five shades were blendable, long-wearing, and easy to use, while two shades were more semi-opaque and buildable rather than fully opaque. The formula felt like a gel-powder hybrid, so they have a more "baked" quality to them, which can require a slightly heavier hand if one is used to working with more powdery formulas.www.temptalia.com
