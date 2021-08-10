Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

In net: Rangers ink Shesterkin; Flyers, Caps re-sign goalies

Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OGjkt_0bMbaFH200

The New York Rangers locked up their goaltender of the future Monday by agreeing to re-sign Igor Shesterkin to a four-year $22.6 million contract.

The 25-year-old Shesterkin was a restricted free agent who went 16-14-3 last season in taking over the starting duties following Henrik Lundqvist's departure.

The Rangers announced the signing while a person with direct knowledge of the contract revealed its value to The Associated Press. Shesterkin will make $3 million this season, followed by $6 million the following year, $7 million in 2023-24 and $6.6 million in the final season of the deal. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team did not release those numbers.

The amount makes Shesterkin’s annual average salary of $5.65 million the highest awarded to an NHL goalie in his second contract, and ahead of Sergei Bobrovsky, who made $5.625 million per year over a two-year deal he signed with Columbus in 2013.

From Moscow, Shesterkin was selected by New York in the fourth round of the 2014 draft. He has an overall record of 26-16-3 over two seasons with the Rangers.

Shesterkin wasn’t the only restricted free agent goalie to sign on Monday: The Philadelphia Flyers re-signed Carter Hart to a three-year, $11.9 million deal, and the Washington Capitals re-signed Ilya Samsonov to a one-year, $2 million contract.

The 22-year-old Hart is coming off a season in which he struggled maintaining the starter’s job in his third season with the team.

Hart’s numbers plummeted in finishing with a 9-11-5 record and a 3.67 goals-against average in 27 appearances, including 25 starts. He allowed four or more goals 13 times, and missed the final 12 games with a sprained left knee. That was a significant drop-off from his previous season in which Hart went 24-13-3 to help the Flyers finish fourth in the Eastern Conference standings.

His struggles last season were part of a second-half collapse in which the Flyers won 13 of their final 36 games and missed the playoffs by finishing sixth in the East Division standings.

Hart will have competition for the starting job this season after the Flyers signed former San Jose Sharks starter Martin Jones in free agency last month.

The 24-year-old Samsanov went 13-4-1 with two shutouts, and lost all three playoff starts in playing behind starter Vitek Vanecek last season. Samsanov was pegged to take over the starting duties this year before the Capitals re-acquired Vanecek in a trade with the expansion Seattle Kraken last month.

In Anaheim, the Ducks re-signed restricted free agent forwards Max Comtois and Max Jones.

Comtois signed a two-year contract after leading the Ducks with 16 goals and 33 points in 55 games. At 22, Comtois was the second-youngest NHL player to lead his team in points last season, behind Ottawa’s 21-year-old forward Brady Tkachuk.

Jones, who signed a three-year contract, has 17 goals and 11 assists for 28 points in 135 career games with Anaheim.

———

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

ABC News

ABC News

370K+
Followers
95K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henrik Lundqvist
Person
Brady Tkachuk
Person
Max Comtois
Person
Carter Hart
Person
Sergei Bobrovsky
Person
Ilya Samsonov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Goalie#The New York Rangers#The Associated Press#Columbus#The Washington Capitals#San Jose Sharks#Ducks#Ap Nhl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NHL Teams
Anaheim Ducks
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
Related
NHLFrankfort Times

Flyers re-sign goalie Carter Hart to 3-year contract

The Philadelphia Flyers re-signed goalie Carter Hart to a three-year, $11.9 million contract on Monday. The 22-year-old Hart was a restricted free agent, and coming off a season in which he struggled maintaining the starter’s job in his third season with the team.
NHLwcn247.com

Flyers re-sign Hart...Hornets extend Borrego

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers re-signed goalie Carter Hart to a three-year, $11.9 million contract. The 22-year-old Hart was a restricted free agent and coming off a season in which he struggled to keep the starter’s job in his third season with the team. Hart’s numbers plummeted in finishing with a 9-11-5 record. He allowed four or more goals 13 times and missed the final 12 games with a sprained left knee.
HockeyCBS Sports

Flyers' Carter Hart: Inks three-year deal

Hart (knee) signed a three-year, $11.937 million contract with Philadelphia on Monday. Hart is coming off a disappointing 2020-21 campaign in which he failed to reach the 10-win mark for the first time in his career, as he posted a 9-11-5 record with a 3.67 GAA and .877 save percentage. Despite the 22-year-old netminder being underwhelming last year, he figures to enter the upcoming campaign as the preferred choice in the crease over new signee Martin Jones.
NHLNBC Sports

Watch Hart's press conference after Flyers' goalie signs new deal

Just ahead of his 23rd birthday, Carter Hart signed a new three-year, $11.937 million contract Monday. The Flyers' goalie was a restricted free agent and coming off of his entry-level deal. He'll be a restricted free agent when his new contract expires in the 2024 offseason. Hart will celebrate his...
NHLNHL

Instant Analysis: Flyers Re-Sign Hart

The Flyers announced on Monday that the team has re-signed restricted free agent goaltender Carter Hart to a three-year contract extension carrying a $3.97 million average annual value (AAV). August 9, 2021. The Flyers announced on Monday that the team has re-signed restricted free agent goaltender Carter Hart to a...
NHLPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

Report: Buffalo Sabres Make Trade Offer For Jack Eichel

The start of NHL Free Agency begins on Wednesday, July 28th (an hour away as I type this), and the Buffalo Sabres should stay busy over the next 24-48 hours and beyond; especially considering they still are exploring trade offers for captain Jack Eichel. It may have been a surprise...
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: New York Rangers, Buffalo Sabres, and the Ottawa Senators

Larry Brooks of the NY Post: If Mika Zibanejad were to take a six-year extension between $9 and $9.5 million, would it take the New York Rangers out of Jack Eichel talks> Zibanejad may want more and might be able to get more on the open market. If the Rangers wouldn’t go that high on Zibanjad, then he knows where they stand.
NHLSports Illustrated

Could a Trade Involving Jack Eichel and Mika Zibanejad Make Sense?

The NHL off-season is rolling along with the Buffalo Sabres no closer to trading Jack Eichel. Nevertheless, The Athletic's Rick Carpiniello felt we shouldn't be surprised if Mika Zibanejad is part of a deal that brings the Sabres captain to the New York Rangers. Carpiniello tossed off that possibility on...
NHLSports Illustrated

Could the Bruins Pursue Christian Dvorak?

David Krejci's decision to finish his playing career in the Czech Republic leaves the Boston Bruins in need of a reliable second-line center. While the 35-year-old reportedly didn't rule out a return, the Bruins could be in the market for a suitable replacement. The Bruins intend to start the season...
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, and the New York Rangers

Jimmy Murphy: Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said on TSN 1200 that can he can see goaltender Tuukka Rask playing again. Until Rask is healthy and if he wants to play, they are good with their Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman tandem for next season. Jimmy Murphy: Cassidy also said...
NHLRealGM

Rangers, Igor Shesterkin Agree To Four-Year Deal

The New York Rangers have an agreement with restricted free-agent goaltender Igor Shesterkin on a four-year contract. Rangers general manager Chris Drury announced the deal on Monday without disclosing terms.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Reaves inks extension, Ritchie to Toronto, Eichel stare down, Shesterkin

The Rangers weekend that was. Ryan Reaves was signed to a one-year extension. Nick Ritchie inked a two-year deal with Toronto. Jack Eichel's agents and the Sabres engaged in a public tete and Larry Brooks pushed the Eichel agenda. Reaves inked:. If someone would like to explain the rush to...
NHLPosted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

Rangers making progress on Igor Shesterkin contract

When Sunday’s arbitration-filing deadline came and went without Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin being on that list, it caught some by surprise. However, it appears there was a reason for that as USA Today’s Vince Z. Mercogliano reports that the two sides are making progress on an agreement in the $5.75M to $6M per season range. Evidently, those discussions have gone well enough without needing to put the pressure point of a hearing in place.
NHLchatsports.com

Rangers re-sign Tim Gettinger to one year contract

Another AHL RFA down, as Tim Gettinger has re-signed with the Rangers to a one year, two way contract. Gettinger will likely be one of the key cogs in Hartford this season, and will be a call up if injuries start to mount in the NHL. By my count, Gettinger is the 16F, but could be higher up depending on expected role.
NHLchatsports.com

New York Rangers re-sign forward Ty Ronning

The New York Rangers are continuing to make minor signings. Today, the team announced that they have re-signed forward Ty Ronning to a one-year contract. This comes one day after the news of the team coming to terms with both Adam Huska and Tim Gettinger on new contracts. OFFICIAL: #NYR...

Comments / 0

Community Policy