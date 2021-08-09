Cancel
Public Health

Cardiff man's plea after Covid claims three family members

By Long Reads
BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Cardiff man who lost three close family members to Covid is urging people to get vaccinated. Francis Goncalves lost his brother, father and mother all within a week in Portugal after they caught the virus at a family meal. All three refused to get the jab, and Mr Goncalves...

WorldNewsweek

Say no to vacc, see entire family die -- Man's Entire Family Dies of COVID in the Same Week After Refusing to Get Vaccinated

A Cardiff, Wales resident, whose mother, father, and brother died of COVID-19 within one week of each other, is now urging the public to get vaccinated against the virus. The instance, tragically, is far from isolated, as COVID-19 patients and their families are increasingly expressing their regret over not getting vaccinated—meanwhile, experts warn that "vaccine hesitancy" is a pressing issue to be grappled with in the fight against the virus.
Public HealthBBC

Covid-19: Hikers' plea for help after positive test

Three hikers were left stranded after one of them received a positive Covid test result while in the Welsh mountains. Paul McErlean had been hiking for nine hours with two friends when he received a text saying he had tested positive for the virus. Unable to stay at their planned...
Public HealthBBC

Covid in Scotland: Victims' families hold public inquiry talks

Families who have lost loved ones to Covid are set to meet Scottish government ministers to discuss a future public inquiry. Deputy First Minister John Swinney and Health Secretary Humza Yousaf will hold talks with members of Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice. A total of 8,032 people have died in...
WorldBBC

Covid: Firms came 'close to shutdown' and a care home wedding surprise

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. As of today, fully-vaccinated people do not have to isolate if they come into contact with a positive case. The rule change will come as a relief to UK firms hit by staff shortages caused by the so-called "pingdemic". One of these was TMD Friction - one of the world's largest brake pad manufacturers - which came close to shutting down production. UK operations manager Tom Russell said 15% of the firm's UK staff had to isolate at one point after being pinged by the NHS app. And Alethea Fynn (below), nursery manager at London Early Years Foundation said she had also experienced "quite a few closures" due to staff absences. Meanwhile, the UK has recorded 28,438 new coronavirus cases and 26 deaths, government data shows.
KidsPosted by
The Independent

‘Look at my child’: Furious mother shares images of daughter, 9, fighting Covid as she pleads for masks and jabs

A distraught mother from Tennessee has shared the story of her nine-year-old daughter, who has been fighting severe Covid-19 complications from last 14 days, in a direct plea to Americans to get vaccinated.Mirsada Muric, 26, whose daughter Blair was put on a ventilator for a brief time and a feeding tube later, has lashed out at people refusing to wear masks and spreading Covid misinformation.“LOOK AT MY CHILD. THIS is why people are afraid. THIS is why people beg for you to wear a mask. Who are you hurting by wearing one? What freaking rights are you losing?!” she said...
Public SafetyBBC

Leeds murder police in hunt for victim's husband

Detectives investigating a woman's murder have appealed for help to trace her husband and released CCTV images as he caught a train to Scotland. Eileen Barrott, aged 50, was found with serious injuries when officers went to Naburn Fold, in Whinmoor, Leeds, at about 18.30 BST on Sunday. The injured...
WorldBBC

South Tyneside: Vaccine support continues in former Covid hotspot

A surge in South Tyneside's Covid rate was down to the Delta variant combined with younger people not being fully-vaccinated, a health chief said. The borough was worst-hit for a period in July but was recently placed 226 in England, according to government data. Teams have been targeting areas with...
TrafficBBC

Cheers Drive: Name plea for Cardiff bus station road

Calls to name a road leading to Cardiff's new bus station "Cheers Drive" have been backed by the leader of the city council. The phrase is synonymous with the city and surrounding areas, as it's used to say thanks at the end of a journey. Cardiff leader Huw Thomas said...
Women's HealthBBC

Lincolnshire step mum denied IVF calls for change to rules

A woman denied NHS fertility treatment because her partner already has a child is calling for a change in the rules. Sarah Barker, 26, who has polycystic ovary syndrome has been trying for a baby for four years and now wants to begin IVF. Her local clinical commissioning group (CCG)...
Public HealthPosted by
Indy100

Man who’s lived in cave for 20 years only just found out about Covid – but immediately got his vaccine

It’s hard to believe, but some people in remote corners of the world have no idea about the Covid pandemic and the devastation it has caused. Indeed, this was the case for one elderly man who has spent the past 20 years living in a cave in Serbia, accessible only by climbing up a very steep mountain. (We’re talking social distancing to the extreme.)

