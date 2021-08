Experts say the recommended screening test for lung cancer is low-dose computed tomography, known as low-dose CT scan, or LDCT. To conduct an effective LDCT scan you’ll be required to lie on a table and an X-ray machine uses a low doses of radiation to get a close look at images of your lungs. Don’t worry, they say it’s painless and only takes a few minutes to conduct. The American Cancer Society recommends that we get annual cancer screening with LDCT scans for folks who are 55 to 74 years old. What are the symptoms of lung cancer? How A cough that’s persistent or worsens into an existing chronic cough that produces blood. More symptoms are pains in chest, back or shoulders that worsens during coughing. Even laughing or deep breathing and if shortness of breath comes on suddenly and occurs during everyday, then go get checked out by your doctor to refer you to a pulmonologist.