Katy, TX

Increasing Prevalence of Malocclusion in the US Drives Avalon Dental Group's Decision to hire Orthodontist, Dr. Sara Abedini in Katy - Fulshear, TX

MySanAntonio
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKATY, Texas (PRWEB) August 09, 2021. Katy and Fulshear Texas in 2019 had 30,108 residents (US Census Bureau Report) and less than 30 Board Certified Orthodontists to care for one of the fastest-growing areas in the US. Addressing this rising prevalence of malocclusion was the driving force behind Avalon Dental Group hiring Dr. Sara Abedini, DDS, Ph.D.

City
Katy, TX
State
Texas State
Katy, TX
Business
Local
Texas Business
State
California State
Local
Texas Health
Katy, TX
Health
Health
Economy
Japan
Health Services
UCLA
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Fred bears down on Florida, shutting schools

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Fred picked up speed and strength early on Monday as it bore down on the Florida Panhandle, prompting some schools in the western part of the state to cancel classes and after-school activities. The storm was about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Apalachicola...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Food assistance program to get permanent boost under Biden administration

WASHINGTON — The nutrition assistance program formerly known as food stamps will provide the largest increase in benefits in its history at a time when low-income families are still struggling financially because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The revisions announced Monday will raise the average benefits for recipients of the Supplemental...
WorldPosted by
CNN

In pictures: The Taliban take over Afghanistan

The Taliban retook Afghanistan's capital of Kabul on Sunday, nearly two decades after they were driven from the city by US troops. Militants entered the presidential palace hours after former President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. Over the past week, many of Afghanistan's major cities fell to the insurgent group with little to no resistance.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

At least 304 dead after earthquake in Haiti

Over 300 people are dead in Haiti after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the country on Saturday. Haiti's Office of Civil Protection said search and rescue teams will be sent out, with at least 304 people confirmed dead from the earthquake, NBC News reported. “The most important thing is to...

