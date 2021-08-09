RRTV In The Community: 10th Annual Kidz Expo & Back To School Event
The Arizona Bilingual Newspaper hosted its 10th Annual Kid’z Expo & Back to School event Saturday, July 31 at the Tucson Convention Center from 10:00AM – 1:00PM. During the event, all attendees were be able to enjoy a series of family friendly activities as well as lots of entertainment. Activities included raffles from sponsors, live music, learning activities, information and resources for children and families.www.tucsonroadrunners.com
Comments / 0