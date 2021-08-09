Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Efe Obada: "Trust the Process, Believe in Yourself"

the buffalo bills
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBills Defensive End Efe Obada addresses the media after practice at 2021 Training Camp. Topics include: his journey to the NFL thus far from Great Britain to Carolina to Buffalo, how it feels to be reunited with Defensive End Mario Addison, the importance of being known as a football player first and foremost, what he's had to learn as he's acclimated to the NFL, the impact that Defensive Line coach Eric Washington has had on him as a player, and the sacrifices he's made in his life to become an NFL player.

www.buffalobills.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Great Britain#American Football#Defensive Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
NFL247Sports

WATCH: Trevor Lawrence connects with Tim Tebow on touchdown pass

A pair of first-year Jacksonville players connected on a touchdown pass at practice Friday. Their names? Trevor Lawrence and Tim Tebow. Two players who dominated offseason storylines for the Jaguars, Lawrence represents the No. 1 overall pick and the hopes for the revitalization of the franchise under new coach Urban Meyer. And Tebow, a former quarterback who made the oft-panned decision to give tight end a try, may be getting his last shot to stick in the NFL.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Randall Cobb Sends 3-Word Message After Packers Trade

Earlier this week, Aaron Rodgers made his triumphant return to the Green Bay Packers after threatening to never play for the team again. His return to the field came with a few notable concessions from the Packers, though. Rodgers re-worked his contract and will not be a free agent following the 2021 season.
NFLthespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Jaguars Tight End Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow didn’t have a great preseason debut for the Jacksonville Jaguars, as he made no statistical impact and went viral for a tough “block” attempt. Still, the former college football star is clearly winning off the field. On Saturday – Tebow’s 34th birthday – the football star received a...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL GM Says It’s ‘Over’ For 1 Star Quarterback

After last year’s perfect 11-0 start ended in disappointment, the Pittsburgh Steelers are eyeing another playoff trip in 2021. That means most of the pressure will lie with a 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger. As the 2020 season wore on, it became increasingly clear that the Steelers’ starting quarterback was far from...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Drew Brees received calls from Saints teammates over his Colin Kaepernick stance

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees’ final season in the NFL didn’t go as smoothly as he would have wanted it to be, thanks in large part to a controversial comment he made that reverberated throughout the league and even outside the realm of football. It could be remembered that Brees, during an interview with Yahoo Finance, associated kneeling — a form of protest initiated by Colin Kaepernick — during the playing of the national anthem with “disrespect” to the flag and what it represents.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: This Tim Tebow block attempt had fans laughing

Tim Tebow is trying to make an NFL comeback, this time as a tight end. To impress the Jacksonville Jaguars, he’s probably going to have to step up when it comes to his blocks. Tebow was mocked by fans for a pathetic block attempt during Jacksonville’s preseason game against the...
NFLBattle Red Blog

Four Teams Headed For Disappointment

The 2021 NFL season is upon us and I’m here to potentially destroy all your hopes and dreams for your team this upcoming season. If you are a Steelers, Dolphins, Bears or Saints fan, I recommend putting on your emotional armor as this may hurt you. If your going to read this and at the end of it you feel I am completely inept and unqualified to talk football, feel free to comment.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Reacts To Tonight’s Nick Chubb News

Baker Mayfield was Nick Chubb‘s biggest cheerleader Saturday night. Why? Let’s just say Chubb is flush with cash. Chubb was entering the final year of his rookie deal this upcoming season. The Cleveland Browns wanted to ensure he stayed with the team beyond the 2021 season. Mission accomplished. The star...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Veteran NFL Running Back Released On Sunday Morning

A former Pro Bowl running back was reportedly released by his franchise on Sunday morning. According to multiple reports, the Washington Football Team has released veteran running back Lamar Miller. The 30-year-old running back signed with the NFC East franchise earlier this offseason. However, he will not be remaining with the team.
NFLNBC Sports

Ex-Eagles LB finds new NFL home after jail sentence

Less than a month after he spent a day in jail, former Eagles linebacker and Super Bowl champion Mychal Kendricks has found a new NFL home. Kendricks is expected to sign with the 49ers, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting:. Kendricks, who turns 31 next month, played in one...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: NFL Player’s Wife Broke The News That He Was Traded

On Thursday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars for former Pro Bowl linebacker Joe Schobert. The news took the NFL world by surprise as there were no previous reports of the teams discussing a potential trade. How the news came out, though, may have been even more of a surprise.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 Cowboys first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2021 NFL season

The NFL is a total meritocracy, and that is proven at the start of every season. Training camp and the preseason almost always lead to some players losing their jobs while others rise up the depth chart. The Dallas Cowboys have plenty of roster spots that are up for grabs, in part due to the great depth Dallas has. Their offensive starters are essentially locked into place, but the defense has a plethora of good position battles that are worth monitoring as the NFL season gets closer and closer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy