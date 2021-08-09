Efe Obada: "Trust the Process, Believe in Yourself"
Bills Defensive End Efe Obada addresses the media after practice at 2021 Training Camp. Topics include: his journey to the NFL thus far from Great Britain to Carolina to Buffalo, how it feels to be reunited with Defensive End Mario Addison, the importance of being known as a football player first and foremost, what he's had to learn as he's acclimated to the NFL, the impact that Defensive Line coach Eric Washington has had on him as a player, and the sacrifices he's made in his life to become an NFL player.www.buffalobills.com
