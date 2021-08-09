'I knew I had to try': Grand Haven woman fights for changes to make festival more accessible.

We just finished up the 2021 Coast Guard Festival in Grand Haven and where thousands filled the streets to celebrate.

But for one resident in a wheelchair, her worries were heightened when the public transportation she uses decided to limit service on Coast Guard Saturday.

Jamie Jazdzyk felt left behind from the festivities and wanted to make some positive changes.

"Every day I go into doors that don't open," she said emotionally, "and every day I have to find a ride somewhere because I can't drive myself."

So when Harbor Transit said they were limiting service on Saturday, August 7th, Jazdzyk didn't know how she'd be able to get there.

"I was sad and when they first said no I felt so invisible," Jazdzyk said, fighting back tears.

After that, she knew in she wanted to speak up and help make some changes.

"I did not think I would get any response at all," she said, "but I knew in my heart I had to try. I just didn't think that anyone would care."

But it was the opposite.

Jazdzyk got responses and support from the local government, her peers and even Harbor Transit.

13 ON YOUR SIDE spoke to Harbor Transit's Marketing Coordinator, Annelise Walker who said, "with more than 200,000 people visiting over the weekend our Saturday park-and-ride helps alleviate traffic congestion and helps people get downtown so they can enjoy the festival without having to fight for parking."

That being said, Walker said the transit company certainly understands Jamie's frustration.

"We definitely understand where Jamie is coming from," said Walker, "and in a perfect world we would be able to give her a ride right to the beach, but with us being a public transportation service we have to provide the same service for everyone."

And now, because of Jamie's courage to speak out, progress is already being made for next year.

"We're already looking at ways that we can make sure that people with disabilities have more transportation options by working with local non-profits and organizations," said Annelise Walker.

Jamie Jazdzyk was overwhelmed with gratitude.

"When things started to happen in a positive way, it kind of restored my faith," Jazdzyk said.

"I don't think I was really anticipating the emotion," she added, "I don't have good language for what it feels like, but it feels amazing."

And that's not all that's come of this.

The City of Grand Haven has also now invited Jamie to become a non-voting member of their Human Relations Committee.

"For someone in the city to realize that I have had value to add, it really touches my heart," Jazdzyk said, "and I'm so thrilled to be part of the solution."

And she most certainly is part of that solution, not just for herself, but for all the others who may need easier access and transportation help to get around.

"I feel like I can 'stand-up' a lot taller now," Jazdzyk said, with a huge smile beaming on her face.

