Sources: Former top aide Melissa DeRosa urged Gov. Cuomo to resign for weeks
" Sources tell News 12 that a top aide to embattled Gov. Andrew Cuomo urged him to resign for weeks before stepping down herself over the weekend. The news comes as the state Assembly’s Judiciary Committee, tasked with investigating whether Gov. Cuomo committed any offenses worthy of impeachment, wrapped up a crucial meeting in Albany on Monday afternoon. Chuck Lavine, who heads the committee, says it should be ready in several weeks to make a decision whether or not to recommend a vote on impeaching the governor. Members met for three hours, listening to more evidence gathered by investigators hired by the Assembly. That evidence went beyond the sexual misconduct allegations outlined by the state Attorney General last week. It also included evidence regarding the use of state resources to write and produce a book, the administration’s handling of nursing home patients at the height of the pandemic, and allegations that the governor provided for preferential access to COVID-19 testing to certain friends and/or family members. READ THE FULL REPORT: Report by Office of NY Attorney General Letitia James
LIVE UPDATES: Reaction and developments blog The Judiciary Committee will be meeting again on the next two Mondays. That will be followed by a public hearing involving an expert on sexual harassment – then a possible vote on impeachment in several weeks. On Sunday night, Cuomo's top aide, Melissa DeRosa , resigned. She was mentioned nearly 200 times in the attorney general's report. Among other things, investigators say DeRosa led efforts to discredit some of the women who accused Cuomo of sexual misconduct. Sources told News 12 that DeRosa urged Cuomo for weeks to resign or at least announce that he wouldn't seek re-election next year, all in an effort to quell talk of impeachment. Assemblyman Mike Montesano (R-Glen Head) says the governor is “grasping on the last few final straws that he has.” “[Legislators] feel the more he's here, the more damage he's doing. He's going after people, he's trying to intimidate witnesses,” he says. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie tamped down any speculation that a delay in the impeachment decision would give Cuomo the chance to cut a deal, perhaps by offering not to run for reelection next year. “I'm not negotiating in deals. I'm not part of any discussion or plan to be a part of any discussion on cutting deals,” he said. Earlier Monday, Time’s Up leader Roberta Kaplan also resigned over fallout from her work advising the Cuomo’s administration when the first allegations of sexual harassment were made against him last year. AP Wire Services were used in this report. "
