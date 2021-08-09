Cancel
Players on the roster bubble ahead of Saints preseason games

By John Sigler
What does it mean to be on the roster bubble? Does it mean players inside that zone are probably going to be cut? Not necessarily. There are plenty of New Orleans Saints players who are so close to winning a roster spot — they just need to make enough plays in the preseason to seal the deal.

On the other hand, there absolutely are some players who have put themselves in a tight spot and need to win back some confidence with the coaching staff. Impressing during the next month will go a long way towards building their case for a job. So let’s get to it:

Quarterback

Ian Book, Trevor Siemian

The battle for the No. 3 job is far from settled, with both Book and Siemian running hot and cold through the first few weeks of training camp. Given all things being equal, I’d pick Book to stick around and develop behind Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston, but there’s very much an argument in hanging onto Siemian as a veteran backup. Any action they get in the exhibition games should help decide this competition.

Running back

Tony Jones Jr., Devonta Freeman

Ty Montgomery has been playing wide receiver exclusively following the hits that position took early in camp, so Freeman was brought in to compete for the fourth spot on the depth chart behind Alvin Kamara, Latavius Murray, and Dwayne Washington, one of their top special teams players. And Freeman has seen a lot of work. Jones has youth on his side, but he’ll have to run hard during the preseason to hold off Freeman.

Tight end

Garrett Griffin, Juwan Johnson, Ethan Wolf

Each of these players have seen their share of snaps with the first-string offense, but Johnson has handled the transition from wide receiver well with some highlight reel-worthy catches and good effort in blocking drills. Seeing how he compares with Griffin and Wolf for the third tight end spot behind Adam Trautman and Nick Vannett will be fascinating.

Wide receiver

Kawaan Baker, Jalen McCleskey, Easop Winston, Lil’Jordan Humphrey, Tommylee Lewis, Chris Hogan

Two of the top three receivers (Thomas and Harris) don’t expect to be available for Week 1, and New Orleans typically rosters five or six wideouts, so there’s room behind Tre’Quan Smith and Marquez Callaway at least to open the season. And the competition is wide open. There’s an argument for any of these candidates to stand out, but I like the extra gear McCleskey adds to the offense to make a difference.

Offensive line

Ethan Greenidge, Derrick Kelly, Landon Young, Mike Brown, J.R. Sweezy

Greenidge and Kelly have stuck around as backups for a few years now, while Young and Brown are trying to stand out when they can as rookies near the bottom of the depth chart. Sweezy has the bonafides to be the next Nick Easton or Senio Kelemete, but you have to wonder how much fuel he has left in the tank at this stage in his career.

Defensive line

Albert Huggins, Josiah Bronson

It sounds like Malcolm Roach, Christian Ringo, and Jalen Dalton have strung together enough bright moments in training camp to join Shy Tuttle on the Week 1 roster, but Huggins and Bronson aren’t too far behind. It’s a very competitive position group and we shouldn’t be stunned at all to see how it develops in the weeks ahead. Now that the pads are on and live contact is allowed in practice, we can expect some players to separate from the pack.

Linebackers

Andrew Dowell, Chase Hansen, Noah Spence

The top spots appear locked in: one of Pete Werner, Zack Baun, and Kwon Alexander will start next to Demario Davis, while Kaden Elliss figures to get the few strong side linebacker snaps to go around. Elliss has also been a top special teams player. So while this trio on the bubble shouldn’t anticipate many snaps on defense, if any at all, there’s room for one of them if they can make an impact in the kicking game.

Defensive backs

Deuce Wallace, Grant Haley, Brian Poole, Ken Crawley

Wallace has made enough plays on defense to win a job, he just needs to show good effort on special teams once the preseason kicks off. Haley got on the field a bit last season as a backup to C.J. Gardner-Johnson in the slot; can he hold onto that job with Poole, an accomplished veteran in the same role, pushing him? Whether Crawley makes the team or not is wholly dependent on if the Saints can find another corner. Great as he’s looked in camp, we know what happens when the officials are watching with flags in hand.

