DPS urges drivers to be aware as school year begins

By Odessa American
Odessa American
 7 days ago

AUSTIN With the school year beginning in person for many districts across the state, the Texas Department of Public Safety is reminding the public of steps they can take to keep students and staff members safe, a press release detailed. This includes slowing down in school zones, staying off cell...

www.oaoa.com

