DPS urges drivers to be aware as school year begins

Schools throughout the state are currently opening their doors. Despite the current surge in COVID-19, especially the Delta variant that appears to affect children more than the original strain of the coronavirus, Gov. Greg Abbott has issued an order banning schools from requiring students and staff to wear masks and take other precautions. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that schools impose such requirements, and officials including President Joe Biden have specifically criticized Texas officials for preventing public schools from taking such precautions. The governor has ordered that all students must return to class — most families with valid concerns about the risks of catching the virus at school won’t have the option of taking remote classes, although the Texas Education Agency will allow remote learning for students who actually catch the disease.