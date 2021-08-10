Cancel
Jeopardy! Host Frontrunner Mike Richards Addresses Past Discrimination Suits from Price is Right Models

By Leia Idliby
mediaite.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeopardy! producer Mike Richards, who is rumored to replace the late Alex Trebek as host, has addressed past discrimination lawsuits from his prior job at The Price is Right. Richards made his statement in a memo to the game show’s staff in order to clarify past “employment disputes,” including accusations that he mistreated pregnant The Price is Right models.

