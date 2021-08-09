High school football preview: Top returning quarterbacks in the South Bay
The quarterback position in the South Bay is again loaded with talent. Here is a look at the top returning signal-callers for the fall season. 1. Maalik Murphy, Serra, Sr. Murphy is probably on every list ranking the top players coming into this season. The Texas commit had his first extensive time on the field during the spring season. He passed for 1,261 yards with nine touchdowns and four interceptions in six games.www.dailybreeze.com
Comments / 0