The best embroidery machine

New funding positions Aviron to meet rapidly growing demand for gamified, interactive exercise experiences in competitive connected fitness market. TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Aviron, the experience-driven connected rowing machine built on an advanced gaming platform, announced they've raised $4.5M from Samsung Next, Formic Ventures, GFC, Y Combinator and others to fuel the growth of the company and power the future of connected fitness. Aviron combines the increased confidence, problem solving, and resiliency benefits of gaming with non-impact, high intensity interval training (HIIT) for an engaging, calorie-torching rowing workout that taps into users' competitive side. Aviron boasts unmatched program variety with hundreds of workout options including games and peer-to-peer live racing modules that torch more calories than swimming or running alone.
