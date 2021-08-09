Cancel
Real Estate

Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Quiet, Private Home with Views of the Bay

By Whitney Amann
9&10 News
 7 days ago
Serenity and space.

This week’s Amazing Northern Michigan Home has plenty of both.

Whitney Amann and photojournalist Jeremy Erickson take you to a newly remodeled home that has everything you could need in a completely private setting.

“It was completely gutted and renovated from 2015 to 2020 so everything is brand new,” said agent for Key Realty Ryan Tiderington. “The listing comprises of five parcels so in addition to the home, you’ve got four parcels surrounding it. So that makes it uniquely private. In addition to that, you’ve got a pond with a water feature, too.”

This home’s nearly two and a half acres of peaceful privacy gives you plenty of options for outdoor recreation.

Inside you’ll find a newly remodeled, warm, modern interior with every amenity that you could hope for.

In addition to all of the beautiful living spaces and bedrooms, this home has room for all of your hobbies and favorite activities like relaxing in the sauna or swimming a few laps.

“You’ve got the private pool and that also has a swimming device that allows someone to swim against the current,” said Tiderington. “The lower level you’ve got the billiards room. In addition to that, you’ve got a four car garage, a workshop area, a place you can do artwork and things of that nature and a workout area.”

A home you’d never have to leave.

