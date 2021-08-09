The best CrossFit gloves

On Tuesday, Lions Head CrossFit visited the Mount Pleasant Rotary Club to discuss their efforts in promoting health and wellbeing to the local communities. Lions Head CrossFit group classes are designed for every person, young or old, with fitness as the underlying goal. Anyone can participate. Designed to promote and enhance health and fitness, the CrossFit Group Classes are programmed to build a solid foundation of strength, aerobic capacity, and skill. While focusing on proper mechanics and movement quality over intensity, the coaches work with you at your level and lead you through workouts that are scalable yet can be made as challenging as necessary based on the individual. But Lions Head does so much more in our community by partnering up with non-profit organizations for projects such as Footsteps, providing family-oriented CrossFit Kids programs, partnering with the Army to better prepare future soldiers, & much more!