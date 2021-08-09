Cancel
House Rent

Wilson rent woes continue

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome Wilson renters have amassed thousands of dollars in debt since the pandemic began, leaving them... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.

Atlanta, GACBS 46

Report: Rent prices in metro Atlanta continued to climb in July

ATLANTA (CBS46)—The good news for metro Atlanta workers: several historically low-wage jobs in metro Atlanta are increasing wages. Starbucks recently announced baristas will start with at least $12 per hour; Walmart said it will pay full college tuition and books for its full and part-time workers. The bad news: a...
Wise, VAwisecounty.org

Virginia Rent Relief Program

The federal eviction moratorium expired July 31, 2021. Virginia is still administering relief for renters experiencing a negative financial impact due to the COVID-19 pandemic through the Virginia Rent Relief Program (RRP). Through this state program, you can apply (or your landlord may apply on your behalf) to receive funds to pay delinquent rent arrear payments back to April 1, 2020, and up to three months of payments into the future to maintain housing stability. The total payments may not exceed a total of 15 months of rental assistance per household.
Rockford, ILWIFR

Paying rent during the pandemic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With the federal moratorium on evictions extended for those who need it until this fall, talk on how renters are recovering from the financial effects of the pandemic is growing. Managing editor for rent.com, Brian Carberry, talked with 23 News on Monday.
Pinellas County, FLthegabber.com

Need Help with Rent?

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted everyone’s life, but it has been particularly hard on some renters. Those who need assistance, or are facing eviction, may be eligible for help. The American Rescue Plan provides funds for Emergency Rental Assistance in Pinellas County. According to Representative Charlie Crist’s office, “That funding...
House Rentgreenpointstar.com

Should I rent or buy?

Q: I am told that rents are still very low, and I should rent instead of buying. Is this true?. A: While rents are slightly lower than they were pre-pandemic, consider that unless you're in a rent-stabilized apartment, when you renew your lease, if the rental market has improved, the landlord will likely raise your rent to market price.
AdvocacyGlobeSt.com

Multifamily Challenge to Eviction Moratorium Fails for Now

Friday the 13th upheld its superstitious reputation for the multifamily industry. A federal judge allowed the newly extended residential eviction moratorium to stand for now because of a complex legal technicality. “The repeated extensions are harming landlords so much so that now landlords are among the homeless the moratoriums sought...
Tucson, AZazbex.com

Tucson Rents Rise Sharply

Apartment rents in Tucson went up two percent in the last month, according to data from Apartment List. Year-over-year, rents in the city have increased 13.5 percent, and rents have increased every month for the last 14. While still more affordable than many similarly-sized cities, median rent in Tucson is...
House RentPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Delays hamper rent relief

One of the emergency programs established by the federal government during the pandemic is a $47 billion rent relief program to keep millions of tenants in their homes. However, as of July 1, less than a tenth of the money has been distributed, and only 600,000 tenants have received help. Those who have applied and not yet received assistance should be given leeway by their landlords, even if an eviction ban has ended.
House RentWashington Times

Determine rent-reprieve deservedness

Despite a ruling by the Supreme Court, President Biden has instructed his Centers For Disease Control and Prevention to extend their previous moratorium on evictions (“Biden bends to liberals, gives renters another eviction moratorium,” Page 1, Aug. 4). Rather than argue the constitutional legality of this move by an executive branch agency of our government, I offer a suggestion: Those facing eviction should have to answer a few simple questions to clarify their financial situation.
El Mirage, AZyourvalley.net

Surprise Resource Center has answers for eviction prevention, rent woes

The Surprise Human Service and Community Vitality department reminds Surprise and El Mirage residents that rent, eviction prevention and utility assistance programs are available for income eligible applicants at the Surprise Resource Center, 12425 W. Bell Road, Suite 124. Through partnerships with multiple community-based organizations and government agencies, the Surprise...
Brentwood, CAthepress.net

RENTS ARE INCREASING

Rents have risen tremendously the last few years, and they are still appreciating. This is true locally and across the nation. There are many factors driving this increase. One of the main reasons is simple supply and demand. With home prices skyrocketing, there are many wannabe homeowners who can’t afford to buy. That leaves renting as their main option which means there is more demand for rentals. On top of that we have fewer rentals for them to compete for. We weren’t building enough homes in the US BEFORE COVID hit. Since then, we’ve had construction shut-downs, supply constraints, etc. that are slowing down construction. Plus there is a big demand from regular homebuyers to buy homes, so there are fewer homes available for investors to buy and offer as rentals.
Real Estaterestorationnewsmedia.com

‘Quality housing should not be a luxury’

Advocates hope stimulus funds will be used for housing. While city officials have not earmarked Wilson’s $14.3 million allocation of federal stimulus funds ... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Phoenix, AZroselawgroupreporter.com

[GUEST COLUMN] Kush: Rents continue their upward spiral

For the second quarter of 2021 apartment rents in the Phoenix metro area have risen 17%, which is the highest increase of any city in the nation. Additionally, the vacancy rate in our market area is at an historic low of 3.6%, which effectively means most apartment communities are effectively full.
Income Taxhngn.com

Stimulus Checks: New Payments Could Hit Bank Tomorrow

Millions of Americans will receive a big paycheck tomorrow as the law temporarily expanded the federal child tax credit. Qualified Americans Will Receive New Stimulus Checks. In a recently published article in BGR News, the second of six child tax credit cheques will hit qualified americans' bank accounts on Friday and should be in recipients' mailboxes by the weekend. The money was part of the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill passed in March, which also financed a fresh round of $1,400 stimulus checks.
Income Taxdeseret.com

There might be an extra $300 in your bank account

The second round of child tax credit payments reached the homes of nearly 61 million children on Friday — a 2.7% increase from July, The Wall Street Journal reported. The Biden administration approved the payments as a part of the American Rescue Plan — the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill that passed Congress in March, the Deseret News reported.
York, PAyorktownship.com

Emergency Rent Assistance Program

York County’s Emergency Rent Assistance Program (ERAP) is now accepting applications for rent relief and utility assistance for residents. Community Progress Council (CPC) has been selected by York County to disperse $13 million in federal relief to those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Before starting the application process, review the...

