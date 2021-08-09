Chipola Artist Series opens next month
The 2021-2022 Chipola Artist Season opens Sept. 16, 2021 with the Annie Moses Band. A press release was distributed by Chipola College regarding the band:. “As the ‘first family of American music,’ this sibling band applies its classically honed, all-American talent to a cornucopia of iconic melodies through innovative arrangements and masterful original songwriting,” the release states. “The AMB story began in a cotton field in North Texas during the Great Depression. Great-grandmother Annie Moses picked cotton for a wealthy landowner and scrimped and saved to pay for a few piano lessons for her daughter Jane. She died young, but her legacy lived on, first in Jane’s, Julie Andrews-style soprano which graced small country churches, and then in the award-winning Nashville songwriting of her daughter, Robin and her husband Bill,” the releases continued.dothaneagle.com
Comments / 0