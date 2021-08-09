Chipola Artist Series opens next month

MARIANNA - The Chipola College Theatre Department announces its 2021-2022 season with a line-up of six plays that promise to be exciting entertainment for all ages. For ten hard-luck Texans a new lease on life is so close they can touch it in the hilarious musical Hands on a Hardbody (October 14-17, 2021). Under a scorching sun for days on end, armed with nothing but hope, humor and ambition, they’ll fight to keep at least one hand on a brand-new Nissan truck in order to win it. Based on the real-life “Hands on a Hard Body Contest,” this all-American musical tells the story of a small-town Texas endurance contest. In the hard-fought contest we will see the trials these contestants endure for a chance to win and drive away with the American Dream. This production is sponsored by Miller and Miller Nissan, Marianna. Tickets may be purchased at the CFA Box Office or online at www.chipola.edu/boxoffice beginning September 27. ACT Fund members may redeem their tickets beginning September 20.