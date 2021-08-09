Cancel
Oyster Bay, NY

This year's Oyster Festival has been canceled, organizers say

By David J. Criblez david.criblez@newsday.com
Newsday
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to the rise of local COVID cases and the delta variant, The 2021 Oyster Festival, held in the hamlet of Oyster Bay, has been canceled, organizers said. The annual event was scheduled to take place Oct. 16 and 17 in Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park, where it typically draws 150,000 people to the waterfront for a weekend of food and live entertainment. The festival's marquee attraction is the dozens of food booths serving once-a-year specialties from fried oysters to seafood gumbo, besides plate after plate of fresh oysters on the half shell. The 2021 event, which also features live music, juried craft vendors and midway rides, would have marked its 38th year.

