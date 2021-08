Springer went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk, three RBI and three additional runs Sunday in the Blue Jays' 9-8 win over the Red Sox. Springer was the central figure in helping Toronto overcome a five-run deficit, with his two-out, three-run blast off Matt Barnes in the eighth inning capping the Blue Jays' comeback. Though missing most of the first three months of the season due to injury has rendered Springer a poor investment on draft day, the 31-year-old has produced at a career-best level when he's been healthy. His .997 OPS on the on campaign surpasses his previous top mark (from 2019 with Houston) by 23 points.