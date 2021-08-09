Ottawa, Calgary announce ECHL agreements

Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports

The Ottawa Senators have announced a new partnership with the Atlanta Gladiators of the ECHL, who will serve as their affiliate for the 2021-22 season. The deal is only for one year, though the release calls that an “initial duration,” suggesting there could be an extension if things go smoothly. Senators GM Pierre Dorion released a statement on the deal:

We’re pleased to partner with the Gladiators and to have Atlanta serve as our ECHL affiliate next season. Our prospects who spend time in the ECHL in 2021-22 will be well served under a coaching staff led by Jeff Pyle who we know will positively impact our players’ development.

The Senators needed a new affiliate after the Brampton Beast announced they were folding following a tough few years financially. Atlanta had previously been affiliated with the Boston Bruins, but they recently announced a new partnership with the Maine Mariners.

That wasn’t the only ECHL news today, as the Calgary Flames also announced an extension of their agreement with the Kansas City Mavericks. The one-year extension will make it five seasons the two have been together, initially partnering for the 2017-18 campaign. Flames AGM Brad Pascall released a statement explaining the move:

The Calgary Flames and the Stockton Heat are pleased to continue our affiliation agreement with the ECHL’s Kansas City Mavericks. Kansas City is a first-class franchise with quality ownership and management that shares the same winning culture and player development objectives as our organization.

The ECHL is a proving ground for prospects that still need development, especially goaltenders that can use the playing time a professional organization provides.