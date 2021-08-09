Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Ottawa, Calgary announce ECHL agreements

By Gavin Lee
Posted by 
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Labu2_0bMbHMqI00
Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports

The Ottawa Senators have announced a new partnership with the Atlanta Gladiators of the ECHL, who will serve as their affiliate for the 2021-22 season. The deal is only for one year, though the release calls that an “initial duration,” suggesting there could be an extension if things go smoothly. Senators GM Pierre Dorion released a statement on the deal:

We’re pleased to partner with the Gladiators and to have Atlanta serve as our ECHL affiliate next season. Our prospects who spend time in the ECHL in 2021-22 will be well served under a coaching staff led by Jeff Pyle who we know will positively impact our players’ development.

The Senators needed a new affiliate after the Brampton Beast announced they were folding following a tough few years financially. Atlanta had previously been affiliated with the Boston Bruins, but they recently announced a new partnership with the Maine Mariners.

That wasn’t the only ECHL news today, as the Calgary Flames also announced an extension of their agreement with the Kansas City Mavericks. The one-year extension will make it five seasons the two have been together, initially partnering for the 2017-18 campaign. Flames AGM Brad Pascall released a statement explaining the move:

The Calgary Flames and the Stockton Heat are pleased to continue our affiliation agreement with the ECHL’s Kansas City Mavericks. Kansas City is a first-class franchise with quality ownership and management that shares the same winning culture and player development objectives as our organization.

The ECHL is a proving ground for prospects that still need development, especially goaltenders that can use the playing time a professional organization provides.

Comments / 0

Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

291
Followers
1K+
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Pyle
Person
Pierre Dorion
Person
Brad Pascall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Echl#Calgary#The Ottawa Senators#Gm#Gladiators#The Boston Bruins#The Maine Mariners#The Calgary Flames#The Kansas City Mavericks#The Stockton Heat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NHLPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

Report: Buffalo Sabres Make Trade Offer For Jack Eichel

The start of NHL Free Agency begins on Wednesday, July 28th (an hour away as I type this), and the Buffalo Sabres should stay busy over the next 24-48 hours and beyond; especially considering they still are exploring trade offers for captain Jack Eichel. It may have been a surprise...
Tampa, FL995qyk.com

Guess What Tampa Bay Divers Found After Stanley Cup Boat Parade

You’ll never guess what Tampa Bay divers found after the Stanley Cup boat parade. Some think that it was a miracle that this item was ever found. The boat parade celebrating the Tampa Bay Lightning’s second Stanley Cup was a great time for everyone who attended except for one family. While watching our Bolts sail up the Hillsborough River, Joshua and Tiffany Heath’s daughter Luna threw their phone into the water.
NHLmarkerzone.com

FIVE NHL TEAMS THAT COULD SURPRISE THE LEAGUE THIS SEASON

Before every NHL season starts, many people believe that the same playoff teams as the year prior will likely be in the race again. With this being said, there is also a plethora of surprise teams each year that change everything. Take the Montreal Canadiens last season for example. There have been a bunch of big moves this offseason, and here are five teams that could do some surprising things this season.
NHLPosted by
The Game Haus

Winners and Losers of the 2021 NHL Offseason

The 2021 NHL Offseason has been action-packed, with the Seattle Kraken Expansion Draft, 2021 NHL Draft, and Free Agency. With these exciting events, many teams have made some significant moves to build their team. Some teams made some great moves, while other teams made some questionable moves. These are the...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Winners & Losers of 2021 NHL Free Agency

The NHL is in an unprecedented situation financially, with the salary cap barely rising after next season. Cap space is at a premium as teams try to shed salary by moving out expensive contracts via trade or the expansion draft. The Arizona Coyotes weaponized their available cap space to accumulate...
NHLfoxsportsmarquette.com

The Sports Drive: NMU Hockey Star Signed To ECHL’s Walleye

Marquette, MI – August 4, 2021 – Former NMU Hockey star Brandon Schultz signed with the ECHL’s Toledo Walleye. This got Luke and Tyler thinking, what other great (and bad) sports names are out there?. There are a lot of Olympic sports. and they seem to be getting more and...
NHLPosted by
Blue Seat

NHL, NHLPA agree on CBA Memo of Understanding to resume season

One of the bigger hurdles –outside of the coronavirus of course– to resume the NHL season was a CBA Memo of Understanding (MOU). This required an extension of the current CBA in addition to terms of resuming the current CBA. It wasn’t an easy task, but this is a critical first step in getting the season started. It’s also a critical step in assuring that, for the first time in Gary Bettman’s tenure, an expiring CBA does not result in a lockout.
NHLNBC Sports

NHL Free Agency 2021: Every signing by all 32 teams

It’s time for NHL Free Agency! The offseason is under way and with the market opening July 28 there will be plenty of action this summer. Some teams have already been busy getting their 2021-22 rosters in order. Check back here for all of the signings that teams will be making in hopes of improving their chances at winning the 2022 Stanley Cup.
NHLnhltraderumor.com

2021-22 NHL projected standings | 2022 NHL Playoff Predictions

With the Seattle Kraken expansion draft and a salary cap that is not going up, a lot of players this summer have changed teams. Some teams have improved, while others went into re-build mode. Below are the 2021-22 NHL projected standings and the 2022 NHL playoff predictions and 2022 Stanley...
NHLcaravannews.com

Flames, Heat Extend Affiliation With ECHL’s Kansas City Mavericks

CALGARY, AB. – The Calgary Flames and Stockton Heat announce today that they have extended the organizational affiliation with the ECHL’s Kansas City Mavericks for the 2021-22 season. “The Calgary Flames and the Stockton Heat are pleased to continue our affiliation agreement with the ECHL’s Kansas City Mavericks,” said Flames...
NHLstingrayshockey.com

STINGRAYS FRONT OFFICE NAMED FINALIST FOR 7 ECHL AWARDS

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. – The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s Washington Capitals and AHL’s Hershey Bears, have announced that the team’s front office has been named finalists for seven different ECHL awards for the 2019-20 season. Stingrays nominations:. Community Service Team of the Year. Marketing Team...
NHLhersheypa.com

Allen promoted from Assistant Coach, Has Experience in NHL, AHL, and ECHL

The Hershey Bears announced Scott Allen has been named the 27th head coach in franchise history. Allen, 55, brings 25 years coaching experience to Hershey. In his accomplished career, Allen has been behind the bench for over 1,800 games at the NHL, AHL, and ECHL levels. He joined Hershey's staff as an assistant coach in 2019, working under Spencer Carbery and helping the Bears to the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy as the American Hockey League's regular season champions in 2020-21.
NHLNHL

Senators reach affiliation agreement with ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators

OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators announced today that in conjunction with the American Hockey League's Belleville Senators, the team has reached an affiliation agreement with the ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators. The partnership has an initial duration of one season. "We're pleased to partner with the Gladiators and to have Atlanta serve...
NHLwktysports.com

The day the NHL changed forever

Thirty years ago today, Wayne Gretzky was traded from the Edmonton Oilers to the Los Angeles Kings. The trade was at Gretzky’s request. He was sent to the Kings with Mike Krushelnyski and Marty McSorley. Edmonton received Jimmy Carson, Martin Gelina, three first-round draft picks and cash. The Gretzky trade...
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Rasmus Dahlin contract update; NHLPA advises players they could lose money if not vaccinated

National Hockey League, Buffalo Sabres, National Hockey League Players' Association, Rasmus Dahlin, Jack Eichel, Buffalo, Elliotte Friedman, Don Granato, Cale Makar. Apr 23, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) takes a shot on goal during the second period against the Boston Bruins at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports.
NHLNewsday

Rangers' Adam Fox and Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: LI stars to NHL studs

What were the odds that a couple of 5-year-old kids from the same youth hockey team on Long Island would grow up to both be elite defensemen in the NHL?. Charlie McAvoy and Adam Fox beat those odds, and now the two 23-year-olds are among the generation of young, stud defensemen in the NHL. Fox, the Jericho native, just won the 2021 Norris Trophy, given to the league’s best defenseman, in only his second year with the Rangers. McAvoy, the Long Beach native playing in his fourth season with the Boston Bruins, was fifth in the voting.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Flyers Will Face Curious Decision on Morgan Frost

The Philadelphia Flyers offseason roster shuffle leaves room to speculate about the future of prospect center Morgan Frost, who suffered a season ending shoulder injury in his second game of the 2020-21 season. Frost is the third ranked prospect in the Flyers system, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer’s recent analysis....
NHLPosted by
UPI News

Joe Thornton back for 24th NHL season after signing with Florida Panthers

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Veteran center Joe Thornton is set to return for his 24th NHL season after signing a one-year contract with the Florida Panthers on Friday. The Panthers confirmed the length of the pact, but the team didn't reveal terms of the agreement. ESPN reported that Thornton will earn $750,000 on the deal, with no bonuses or incentives.

Comments / 0

Community Policy