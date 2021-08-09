Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma to use federal funds to compensate student teachers

By Janelle Stecklein/ CNHI State Reporter
McAlester News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY — State officials plan to use $12.75 million in federal funds to compensate student teachers in a bid to strengthen Oklahoma’s struggling teacher pipeline. For the next three years, the state Department of Education plans to give an estimated 1,300 student teachers per year who are participating in the state’s Educator Preparation Providers program $3,250. The program will pay the first $1,625 up front. The remaining balance will be paid by the school district that ultimately hires the candidate, the state agency said in a press release.

www.mcalesternews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Education
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joy Hofmeister
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Teacher#Compensation#Student Teaching#Federal Funds#Oklahoma State University#The Oklahoma Statehouse#Cnhi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Fred bears down on Florida, shutting schools

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Fred picked up speed and strength early on Monday as it bore down on the Florida Panhandle, prompting some schools in the western part of the state to cancel classes and after-school activities. The storm was about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Apalachicola...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Food assistance program to get permanent boost under Biden administration

WASHINGTON — The nutrition assistance program formerly known as food stamps will provide the largest increase in benefits in its history at a time when low-income families are still struggling financially because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The revisions announced Monday will raise the average benefits for recipients of the Supplemental...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

At least 304 dead after earthquake in Haiti

Over 300 people are dead in Haiti after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the country on Saturday. Haiti's Office of Civil Protection said search and rescue teams will be sent out, with at least 304 people confirmed dead from the earthquake, NBC News reported. “The most important thing is to...
WorldPosted by
CNN

In pictures: The Taliban take over Afghanistan

The Taliban retook Afghanistan's capital of Kabul on Sunday, nearly two decades after they were driven from the city by US troops. Militants entered the presidential palace hours after former President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. Over the past week, many of Afghanistan's major cities fell to the insurgent group with little to no resistance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy