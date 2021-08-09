U.S. Naval Test Pilot School’s bird is turning heads
Just returned from its periodic maintenance inspection and a dramatic wardrobe change, Tester 15, a T-38C Talon that has been a workhorse for the United States Naval Test Pilot School (USNTPS) since 1969, is ready to take to the skies as the school’s “show bird.” Typical in many squadrons, show birds (also called CAG birds, short for Carrier Air Group Commander) are usually flown by commanding officers and have a different paint scheme than the rest of the squadron.www.somdnews.com
Comments / 0