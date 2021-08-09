U.S. Naval Test Pilot School’s bird is turning heads

An intriguing upgrade has been installed on the USS Carl Vinson and the USS Abraham Lincoln that points to new defensive capabilities. In this day and age, a warship's electronic warfare suite can be even more important than its kinetic capabilities—missiles and guns—when it comes to protecting it from enemy attacks. With America's foes working harder than ever to create weapons that can put the U.S. Navy's most prized vessels, its supercarriers, at risk, electronic warfare "soft kill" defenses are being rapidly enhanced. We have seen multiple new systems, which remain highly ambiguous in terms of their capabilities, appear on American destroyers and cruisers in recent years. Now a new system has emerged on two west coast-based supercarriers, the USS Carl Vinson and the USS Abraham Lincoln, which both recently headed out into the Pacific.