14-year-old becomes youngest to swim length of Lake Tahoe

Times Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRENO, Nev. (AP) — A 14-year-old California boy has become the youngest person to swim the entire 21.3-mile (34-kilometer) length of Lake Tahoe and complete the alpine lake’s coveted Triple Crown. For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Tahoe Daily Tribune.

