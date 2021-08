WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A man was arrested on Friday for allegedly trying to run over two women with his truck. One of the two victims stated that she had been walking down the road when she saw Shaun Macdonald, 42, arguing with a woman in the 1600 block of Monroe St. Macdonald began yelling from the driver’s seat of his truck, telling the woman to get into the vehicle.