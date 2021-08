Like all pandemics, that of COVID-19 will eventually end. But the million dollar question is...how? And what will that "endgame" look like?. A world without COVID is likely not a world in which we will exist, argues The Atlantic's Ed Yong. Instead, the pandemic will cease when almost everyone has immunity, "preferably because they were vaccinated or alternatively because they were infected and survived." Once that point is reached, the pandemic itself will "peter out," but COVID will live on, as an endemic virus that, as a result of vaccination and immunity, has become less of a problem.