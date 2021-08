Now they have to figure out how to ruin their streaming strategy. Sony has made some big media strides this past year: including the acquisition of Crunchyroll. Yeah you may have heard about that a while back, but as of this week, the deal is now done. It was forged in fire and over $1.175 billion, which just goes to show you the ever-growing power of anime. In fact, updated Crunchyroll figures were provided at the time of closing, noting that the service has 120 million registered users and five million paying subscribers.