Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Football coach Sean Lewis, 'just getting started' at Kent State, nets contract extension through 2025

By Adam Rittenberg
ESPN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKent State coach Sean Lewis has agreed to a contract extension through the 2025 season, the school announced Monday. Lewis, who became the youngest FBS head coach at 31 when Kent State hired him in December 2017, has guided the Golden Flashes to consecutive winning seasons for the first time since 1976 and 1977. Kent State in 2019 recorded the first bowl win in team history, and the team went 3-1 during a shortened 2020 season.

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Maryland State
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dino Babers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Just Getting Started#American Football#Fbs#Kent State#Eastern Illinois#Bowling Green#Syracuse#Texas A M
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
College
Syracuse University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Kent, OHIndependent

Five points of emphasis during Kent State's preseason football camp

While question marks are relatively minimal heading into preseason camp, Kent State will need to focus on a few critical areas over the next few weeks in order to eventually position itself for a run at the 2021 Mid-American Conference title. Here are five keys to ultimate success that will...
College Sportsfootballscoop.com

Report: Sean Lewis has signed an extension at Kent State

Sean Lewis and Kent State have agreed to a contract extension, according to a report this afternoon from Pete Thamel. The extension will take one of college football's youngest coaches (age 35) through the 2025 season, Thamel adds. After a 2-10 initial season in 2018, Lewis led the Golden Flashes...
NFL247Sports

WATCH: Trevor Lawrence connects with Tim Tebow on touchdown pass

A pair of first-year Jacksonville players connected on a touchdown pass at practice Friday. Their names? Trevor Lawrence and Tim Tebow. Two players who dominated offseason storylines for the Jaguars, Lawrence represents the No. 1 overall pick and the hopes for the revitalization of the franchise under new coach Urban Meyer. And Tebow, a former quarterback who made the oft-panned decision to give tight end a try, may be getting his last shot to stick in the NFL.
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Ohio State Football loses another top recruit, a 5-star CB

The Ohio State football program has lost its second recruit in the last week. This time, it’s a five-star cornerback who was one of the cornerstones of the 2022 recruiting class. The Ohio State football program has the number one recruiting class for 2022. At one point, they had a...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The Philadelphia Eagles just signed the freakiest DB in the NFL

Before there was Jeremy Chinn, Kyle Dugger, and even the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Isaiah Simmons, there was Obi Melifonwu; the original height-weight-speed hybrid defensive back with Olympics-esque athleticism but no traditional NFL position. Initially drafted with the 56th overall pick by the Oakland Raiders, Melifonwu...
College SportsSporting News

SEC is about to welcome one superpower from the Big 12, not two

Click on any story, listen to any podcast or watch any television discussion regarding Texas and Oklahoma’s pending move to the SEC, and you will inevitably hear about the blueblood status of the Longhorns and Sooners. College football royalty. Superpowers headed to the strongest conference in the nation. Two of the biggest brands in the game.
Posted by
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names 2 Best Schools Available For Expansion

With Oklahoma and Texas reportedly set to leave the Big 12 for the SEC at some point in the coming years, other conferences are likely to do some expansion, too. However, with the Sooners and the Longhorns now off the market, which schools are likely to command the most interest?
Posted by
On3.com

Deion Sanders on the passing of Bobby Bowden

Deion Sanders played for Bobby Bowden at Florida State from 1985 to 1988. This morning, Sanders remembered his former head coach following his passing. “God bless the Bowden family, friends and loved ones,” tweeted Sanders. “My prayers are with you. I’ve lost one of the best coaches I’ve ever had.”
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Breaking: Ohio State Loses Commitment From 5-Star Recruit

Ohio State‘s football program has lost a commitment from one of the top recruits in the 2022 class. Jaheim Singletary, the No. 14 overall recruit in the 2022 class per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings, has officially de-committed from the Buckeyes. The No. 5 cornerback in the ’22 class announced his decision...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 Cowboys first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2021 NFL season

The NFL is a total meritocracy, and that is proven at the start of every season. Training camp and the preseason almost always lead to some players losing their jobs while others rise up the depth chart. The Dallas Cowboys have plenty of roster spots that are up for grabs, in part due to the great depth Dallas has. Their offensive starters are essentially locked into place, but the defense has a plethora of good position battles that are worth monitoring as the NFL season gets closer and closer.
FootballPosted by
The Spun

ESPN Named The No. 1 College Town In America

What’s the best college town in the United States?. Anyone who’s been to a college campus likely has their own opinion on the subject. ESPN revealed its pick earlier this week. While there are certainly several worthy candidates, it’s tough to argue with the Worldwide Leader’s selection. ESPN has named...
Posted by
The Spun

Veteran NFL Running Back Released On Sunday Morning

A former Pro Bowl running back was reportedly released by his franchise on Sunday morning. According to multiple reports, the Washington Football Team has released veteran running back Lamar Miller. The 30-year-old running back signed with the NFC East franchise earlier this offseason. However, he will not be remaining with the team.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Coach O Has A Blunt Message For Oklahoma, Texas

Over the past few weeks, Oklahoma and Texas have dominated the headlines thanks to their looming move to the SEC. It’s unclear when Oklahoma and Texas will make the official jump to their new conference. Both are tied to the Big 12 through the 2025 season – at least through media rights.
Posted by
The Spun

The Buccaneers Cut 3 Notable Players On Sunday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ 2021 title defense began on Saturday with a preseason loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. While the result of the game doesn’t ultimately matter, it proved to be the last game for several Buccaneers players. On Sunday, the Buccaneers announced the release of three players from their...

Comments / 0

Community Policy