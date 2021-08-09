Football coach Sean Lewis, 'just getting started' at Kent State, nets contract extension through 2025
Kent State coach Sean Lewis has agreed to a contract extension through the 2025 season, the school announced Monday. Lewis, who became the youngest FBS head coach at 31 when Kent State hired him in December 2017, has guided the Golden Flashes to consecutive winning seasons for the first time since 1976 and 1977. Kent State in 2019 recorded the first bowl win in team history, and the team went 3-1 during a shortened 2020 season.www.espn.com
