Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida still breaking records for daily COVID cases; CDC says single-day high reaches 28,317, but state disputes figures

Janesville Gazette
 7 days ago

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The coronavirus surge in Florida continues with another record-breaking day of new cases reported on Monday. Florida’s daily case count reported Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows 28,317 new cases for Sunday and 28,316 for Saturday, both significantly higher than the record-breaking case count of 23,908 reported Friday.

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Coronavirus
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Orlando Health#Covid#Cdc#Cdcgov#Jackson Health#Sun Sentinel#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

CDC Warns COVID Deaths Will Spike in These 10 States

The CDC has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic will be particularly brutal for states with low vaccination rates. "With the Delta variant, vaccinating more Americans now is more urgent than ever. The highest spread of cases and severe outcomes is happening in places with low vaccination rates and among vaccinated people this moment. And most importantly, the associated illness suffering and deaths could have been avoided with higher vaccination coverage in this country." So where are those areas with "low vaccination rates"? Read on for each state—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Georgia Statetexasbreaking.com

CDC Warns Of Deadly Disease In Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, And Texas

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a warning about a deadly disease found in Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, and Texas. The disease is called Melioidosis or Whitmore’s Disease and is caused by “Burkholderia Pseudomallei bacterium.”. Many health officials are now trying to figure out the common source of...
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

CDC Issues Warning As Deadly Virus Found In Texas (And It's Not Covid)

The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) recently issued a warning about a deadly disease in Texas caused by Burkholderia Pseudomallei bacterium. Texas hospitals are currently being overwhelmed by Covid-19. Over 50,000 people have already died, and that number is set to rise exponentially over the coming months. So, if you were hoping that Covid-19 would be the only virus in Texas this year, I have bad news.
Minnesota StateInternational Business Times

57 Fully Vaccinated People Die Of COVID-19 In Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health on Tuesday said the state has recorded 57 deaths among fully vaccinated people amid the surge in infections from the COVID-19 Delta variant. In its weekly update, the department confirmed close to 5,600 breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the state, which is 0.19% of all fully vaccinated individuals in the state. There have also been 514 breakthrough cases that resulted in hospitalization, which accounts for 0.017%; while the number of deaths equal to 0.002% of the vaccinated population.
EducationPosted by
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: One-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is INEFFECTIVE against the Indian 'Delta' variant, study suggests

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is ineffective against the Indian 'Delta' coronavirus variant, a new study suggests. Researchers found that antibody levels from people who received the one-shot vaccine were much lower compared to those given the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines. The findings add to the growing body...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: State crosses into ‘high’ community transmission level with 2,317 additional cases; 1,042 hospitalized

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 2,317 additional coronavirus cases on Saturday, the highest single-day number in more than three months. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 1,848, up 34% from a week ago, and up more than sevenfold over the last 30 days. To date, there have been 1.25 million infections statewide. The state has crossed the threshold into ...
Pennsylvania Statenorthcentralpa.com

Only 1 Pa. county now rates "low" for COVID-19 transmission: CDC

According to the latest statistics from the CDC, one Pa. county remains in the blue--or having low transmission rates of COVID-19. Cameron County in central Pa. is the last remaining county to show low transmission rates. The CDC said 48.2% of the population in Cameron County is fully vaccinated. About 62% is at least partially vaccinated.
Public HealthNew York Post

CDC sounds alarm: 2 dead in US from disease never seen outside tropics

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is sounding the alarm on a rare illness that was previously only seen in tropical climates, particularly South Asia and northern Australia. Now, two people are dead and two have recovered after being infected with melioidosis — a disease that had never...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

The eight states that make up half of all Covid cases in the US

Eight states now make up half of all coronavirus cases in the US, as infections continue to surge as a result of the more transmissible Delta variant.Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada and Texas make up approximately 51 per cent of patients across the nation, a CNN analysis has revealed.The high numbers come despite the fact that the eight states account for only around 24 per cent of the country’s population, the broadcaster said.Many of the states seeing surges are those with vaccination rates trailing behind the national average. However, outbreaks are also becoming more widespread across the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy