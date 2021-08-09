Cancel
Substack expands into comics with projects from Scott Snyder, Molly Knox Ostertag

By Adam Benjamin
CNET
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubstack, the online platform that has primarily focused on newsletter-style content, is taking a creative leap by jumping into comics publishing. The site announced a "major investment in comics creators" on Monday, intending to stretch its publishing model beyond its traditional news and academic formats. Substack said several comics creators...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Snyder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dc Comics#Dc Comics#Justice League
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Bryan Hitch Has A New Superman Comic For 2022

Bryan Hitch is the new artist on the upcoming Venom series, as previewed in yesterday's Free Comic Book Day title. But he's not one to be tied down to one company. Yesterday on Twitter, he posted the following artwork from a new Superman project as a work in progress. Bryan...
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Batman Teams With The Authority In November From DC Comics

The current Superman & The Authority is set in a different continuity to the other Superman comic books and the rest of the DC Comics line. We have a Superman active in the nineteen sixties with President Kennedy, Superman accompanying the astronauts to the moon in the early sixties with Kaplan to put a man on Mars by the end of the decade. While in the present day, a grey-haired Kingdom Come-style Superman who failed his Justice League and is trying to put together a new Authority to replace it. But DC Comics has also stated that this series would be dovetailing with the regular Superman titles, which has seen Clark Kent leave Earth for Warworld and Jonathan Kent become the Superman of Earth, just like in Future State.
ShoppingIGN

8 Best Comics to Grab on Free Comic Book Day 2021

After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, Free Comic Book Day makes a triumphant return this Saturday, August 14. The day famed Marvel scribe Dan Slott once described as “Geek Christmas” is back with an array of comics for readers of all tastes and ages. There will be over 50 free comics handed out at participating comic book stores around the world.
Video GamesComicBook

Jim Lee Teases DC FanDome Amidst Gotham Knights and Injustice 3 Silence

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has been quiet lately, but this is expected to change at DC FanDome later this year. For now, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment hasn't begun to tease what games will and won't be there, but it's safe to assume that while Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will rear their head, Hogwarts Legacy, Back 4 Blood, and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will be absent. This is obvious. The big question mark is whether or not NetherRealm Studios' next game will also make an appearance. If it's making Injustice 3 as many believe, it probably will, but if rumors are true and whatever it's working on involves Marvel IP, then maybe it won't appear at the show.
ComicsIndiana Gazette

Captain Comics: Your guide to Free Comic Book Day 2021

On Saturday, Aug. 14, participating comic shops will offer at least 50 titles absolutely free. OK, some shops will require a minimum purchase. But that just means you get more stuff!. With so many books available, smart shoppers will know what books they’re looking for. Here’s a peek at some...
Comicsbleedingcool.com

How Do Substack Comic Creators Sleep At Night?

It turns out, very well indeed. At least, according to James Tynion IV, who posted on his the-moring-after-the-night-before Substack announcement. James Tynion IV: Last night I slept for more consecutive hours than I have in a month. I woke up feeling a little drunk on sleep, and then stumbled over to the computer to see where we landed over the night. And the numbers are really freaking incredible. This whole thing is so exciting. I'm honestly overwhelmed and having difficulty processing how well this is going and what it means for the sorts of things I'll be able to create over the next few years.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Fanboy Rampage: A Substack Comics Special

Recently, Substack announced a number of comic book creator premium subscriber launches, using the medium to not just talk about comics but to publish them, digitally. Substack has paid premium advances to these creators, recruited by Nick Spencer, and James Tynion IV has even stated that he is quitting writing Batman to work on Substack, and it looks like Jonathan Hickman is doing the same on X-Men after Inferno and Moira X. But there is considerable concern regarding Substack's choices of other premium writers on the site, a number who have been excluded from other social media platforms over their writing, specifically those with a transphobic focus. Jude Doyle, writer of the upcoming horror comic book Maw from Boom Studios in September, wrote an article a while back called Substack Is Not a Neutral Platform, stating that he had…
EntertainmentPosted by
GamesRadar+

Chip Zdarsky the latest star comic book creator to join Substack

Chip Zdarsky is the latest comic book star creator to join the subscription newsletter and now creator-owned digital publishing platform Substack. The service has lept onto the radar of the comic book industry this week with the announcement Batman and The Nice House By the Lake writer James Tynion IV had signed a contract with the service (and leaving Batman to accommodate the original new work he's creating for it), joining the previously announced Nick Spencer.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

Chip Zdarsky on the freedoms of Substack and his future in comics

On Monday, a slew of creators announced plans to collaborate with Substack for a series of creator-owned projects. That list includes James Tynion IV, Saladin Ahmed, Jonathan Hickman, and more. This potentially giant news rocked fans and creators alike, and demonstrated that comics could be experiencing a significant sea change. Or, at the very least, a shot in the arm to the tried and true publishing model.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

James Tynion IV To Tell Secret History Of DC Comics & 5G On Substack

Bleeding Cool first broke the news of 5G's existence in 2019, as we built up what it was meant to be. Generation Five, the fifth generation of DC Comics as seen in the new planned DC Timeline, which would assign major stories a year in which they happened, how old characters were, and in the process aging up Superman and Batman to their fifties, Wonder Woman even older, with new characters like Jonathan Kent, Luke Fox and Yara Flor taking over the principal roles with Damian Wayne as the Big Bad of the Universe. That all changed when a) publisher Dan DiDio was fired and b) the pandemic saw DC Comics shut down production for a short while. 5G was repurposed in some ways for Future State and Infinite Frontier but much of it, including the Generation Zero Free Comic Book Day comic and the Generations series were pulped or dumped. James Tynion IV was in the middle of this, he had taken over Batman as a last-minute fill-in replacement on Batman when then-EIC Bob Harras had found an opportunity to fire Tom King off the book. Tynion IV was to write the series until Batman #100, when 5G would kick in and the series would relaunch by John Ridley and Olivier Coipel with Luke Fox as the new Batman. And James Tynion wanted nothing to do with 5G and was all set to leave. Then a) 5G didn't happen to the extent that some people think Bleeding Cool just made it up, and b) Batman started rocketing in sales, especially with artists Jorge Jimenez and Tomeu Morey. So James stuck around.
TV Showsinputmag.com

Never mind podcasts, Substack is getting into comics, too

Subscription newsletter service Substack has added several comic book creators to its roster, according to The Verge. The company recently began expanding its scope beyond paid newsletters to other content in an effort to become a more generalist service like Patreon where creators offer their fans access to exclusive work in exchange for a monthly fee.
BusinessEngadget

Substack signs a slate of big-name comics creators

After jumping into comics earlier this year, Substack is entering in a bigger way by signing several major creators to its platform, the New York Times has reported. The new slate of writers includes Saladin Ahmed, Jonathan Hickman, Molly Ostertag, Scott Snyder and James Tynion IV, with other writers and artists to be announced at a later date.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Saladin Ahmed, Molly Ostertag Also Join the Substack Revolution

Mopping up the coverage from Bleeding Cool Rumourmonger-in-Chief Rich Johnston about James Tynion, Scott Snyder, and Jonathan Hickman joining Nick Spencer to make comics at Substack, we're pleased to report that two additional creators have joined the revolution. Saladin Ahmed's comics Substack is called Copper Bottle, while Molly Ostertag's new Substack is titled In the Telling.

