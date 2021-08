A 30 year old Upper West Sider named Anna Sacks has been making headlines for walking around the neighborhood, and all over NYC, digging through garbage. Better known now as @thetrashwalker (on Instagram and TikTok), Sacks is a former investment banker and current waste management consultant who spends her days rifling through trash bins in the spirit of raising awareness of excess waste, pressuring companies to do something about it, and personally salvaging items which she either uses herself, gifts to friends and family, or gives to those in need.