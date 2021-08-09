Cancel
The best CrossFit gloves

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. CrossFit workouts have taken the fitness world by storm in recent years because of how effectively their high-intensity interval training workouts can transform your body. These workouts are pretty demanding, which is why you need the right gear when you hit the gym. CrossFit gloves give your palms and wrists plenty of protection and support and allow you to get a better grip when you’re lifting weights. They also prevent calluses, and because they usually have Velcro closures at the wrist, they’re fully adjustable to give you the right amount of support and range of motion you need.

