I like to think I have a good grasp of a lot of bird species, but I also realize there are a whole lot more birds out there that I can’t identify. Especially when it comes to groups of birds that are similar, like raptors. I can pick out a bald eagle from a long way off, and I can tell a turkey vulture from other large birds of prey quickly from its silhouette. But when it comes to telling a rough-legged hawk from a Swainson’s hawk, I’m not always as confident. And then you throw in all the falcons, which can resemble many of the hawk species, and I’m terribly lost.