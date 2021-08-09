Accounting Today Names CPAmerica Member Firm Managing Partner Raimundo Lopez-Lima Levi to 2021 MP Elite

Years ago, my friend, Maria, and I confided to one another that each of us was interested in looking for new career opportunities. We’d both had terrific experiences with our then employers, but had separately – and simultaneously – come to the conclusion that it was time to enter the job market. Though our career interests were different, we had common actions to take: Update resumes and bios, get new headshots, research opportunities, and, of course, amp up our networking efforts.