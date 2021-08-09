Tripp Lite's New Digital Signage Stands Offer Quick Setup and Portability
Stands Support Flat-Panel Displays to Bring Video Messages Almost Anywhere. Tripp Lite, a global manufacturer of power protection and connectivity solutions, offers simple, cost-efficient stands for displaying information, directions or entertainment in almost any setting, including trade shows, corporate offices, schools, healthcare facilities, retail stores, malls, airports, museums and hotels.www.timesunion.com
