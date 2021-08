The Year of Zoom. How Zoom Won 2020. Zoom Took Over the World. These headlines from the past year make it clear that 2020 was the year of the virtual event. They also make it clear that what started as a short-term solution to pandemic problems has become a viable way to connect. More than a stand-in for the face to face, some would argue that Zoom and platforms like it have become an effective way to host meetings, events and trade shows — and they are here to stay: