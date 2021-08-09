Cancel
Allen County, OH

Allen County Early Childhood Intervention programs could get financial boost from American Rescue Plan Act funding

By Stacey Myers Cook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Allen County Family and Children First Council is back in person after 18-months of virtual meetings. The council never missed a beat when it came to helping families find the services they needed during the pandemic. It is made up of dozens of agencies and organizations to better provide for their clients. The council is applying for funding from the American Rescue Act that would grant just over $93,000 over a two-year period for early childhood intervention.

