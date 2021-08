While Road America is the country’s most picturesque road course, Watkins Glen International remains its most decorated. The current facility was carved through 550 acres in upstate New York following a decade of road races primarily contested on city streets. The most prestigious of those street races was the Watkins Glen Grand Prix in 1948 that took place on a 6.6-mile course encompassing asphalt, cement and dirt roads throughout the town. That event continued through 1952 but fell under scrutiny when a series of crashes killed competitors and spectators alike.