Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

TimeForge Partners with COGS-Well to Make Restaurant Operators' Jobs Easier

Times Union
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas (PRWEB) August 09, 2021. TimeForge, a leading provider of sales-driven employee scheduling software and integrated labor management solutions, announced today that it has partnered with COGS-Well, a provider and servicer of user-friendly restaurant management solutions. COGS-Well makes inventory control, recipe management, and menu analysis much easier for restaurant operators. By selecting TimeForge as a partner, COGS-Well will better meet the needs of its customers who are seeking a full-featured labor management solution.

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Cogs#Restaurant Management#Smartphone App#Timeforge Partners#Wfm#Cogs Well#Prweb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Grocery & Supermaketprogressivegrocer.com

Meal Solution Provider FreshRealm Expands to Meet Growing Retail Demand

The prepared food section and the fresh perimeter have been busy during the pandemic. To optimize its position in the high-growth fresh meal category at retail, FreshRealm has plans to expand its operational facilities nationally. The facilities will allow the company to generate more than 100 million meals per year across its complete range of ready-to-cook, ready-to-heat and meal kits.
TechnologyTheSpoon

Meet The Spoon’s Restaurant Tech 10

The restaurant industry has changed drastically over the last 18 months when it comes to tech. What was once a sector slow to change and reticent to embrace digital is now practically at bursting point in terms of the many technological solutions available to restaurants. As food tech investor Brita Rosenheim recently wrote, “the past 18 months, technology solutions across the restaurant and hospitality industry evolved at such a fast pace that keeping up with changes proved challenging, even for those of us who work in the space. This rapid rate of adoption in the industry caused even the technophobes in hospitality to rapidly embrace tech solutions. “
Retailprogressivegrocer.com

The 3 Customer Experience Imperatives for Grocery Retailers

Webinar Date: Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at 2 p.m. EDT. Do your customers trust you enough to stay with your brand? Are you meeting them where they are to ensure you’re the one fulfilling their needs each week? Are you listening to and acting on their feedback to retain their business over time?
JobsThrive Global

Make Work Easier with Natural Rewards

It’s not challenging to complete enjoyable tasks. For instance, many of us can browse a clothing store online to buy a new blouse or read the stats from our favorite team’s last game without having to work up any willpower. On the other hand, some tasks, particularly at work, have enjoyable and unpleasant aspects, making them more challenging to get through. That’s where self-leadership, particularly the strategies known as natural rewards, comes in.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Helicopter Operator Erickson Hunts For ‘Strategic Partner’

LONDON—Utility helicopter operator Erickson Inc. has put itself up for sale, looking for a “strategic partner” to bolster its operations, maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO), and manufacturing businesses. The Oregon-based company, which is best known for manufacturing and operating the S-64 Air... Subscription Required. Helicopter Operator Erickson Hunts For ‘Strategic...
Jackson, MSWJTV.com

Jobs for Jacksonians partners with 4 companies for job fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jobs for Jacksonians Program will partner with four area companies for a job fair on Wednesday, August 11. The event will be from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Sykes Community Center in Jackson. The companies participating in the event are listed below. University of...
TechnologyPosted by
TechSpot

Restaurant operators are turning to robots as labor shortage drags on

The big picture: Robotics and automation are more affordable now than they once were, and with more people questioning whether or not they want to be involved in the food services industry due to unstable schedules and relatively low wages, there might be no better time than the present for restaurant operators to further test the waters.
retailtechinnovationhub.com

How to make managing a retail store easier

Managing a retail business may be harder than ever before. This is because you have to deal with competition from other ventures and e-commerce stores as well. On top of that, you likely have to integrate some elements of e-commerce into your own brand if you want to compete. It’s a lot to keep up with and if you’re not careful, you may find yourself struggling to manage it all.
Park City, UTPark Record

Restaurant Jobs - Silver Summit Cafe

Silver Summit CafeÂ´ 6065 Silver Creek Dri, Park City, Ut 84098 The Silver Summit Cafe is now hiring Full-Time and Part-Time Wait Staff ,Cooks and Deli Staff! Must have great Customer Service skills. Our starting wage is $14.00 per hour plus tips depending on experience. Weekend and evening shifts are required. Full-time positions offer vacation pay, holiday pay, medical, dental, 401K. Please come in for an application or call Alejandro or Staci at 435-940-1034.
Jobsam-online.com

Service Advisor

We're looking to recruit an experienced Service Advisor to join our clients aftersales team. As a service advisor you will the first point of contact for customers in the Aftersales department, in a busy, prestigeous, state of the art dealership. You will check vehicles in and out, liaise with your...
EconomyRegister Citizen

Motivosity Is Helping to Make Employee Engagement Easier

Nobody wants to feel unappreciated at work. And yet, 70 percent of American workers say they feel un- or underappreciated by their employers. Happy employees are motivated employees, so it pays to invest in employee appreciation. Especially as the post-pandemic economy makes more jobs available, employee retention is critical. In...
Ullin, ILmetropolisplanet.com

SCC, aerīz partnering for job fair

ULLIN — Shawnee Community College and local cannabis grower aerīz are partnering to provide two job fair sessions for residents. The sessions will be held at SCC’s Anna Extension Center, located at 1150 E. Vienna St. in Anna, from 1-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17, and from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21. Employment candidates are encouraged to bring their resumes.
Computersbaltimorenews.net

How to Select the Best B2B SaaS E-Commerce Suite

When your business is growing and expanding, you want to choose the ideal tools to help this process go smoothly. With the wide range of software and additional tools out there that aim to aid your business, you might have a hard time deciding which one is right for you.
Economythepaypers.com

Xeeva upgrades Marketplace for suppliers globally

US-based Xeeva has unveiled its enhanced Marketplace solution with new features and functionality to support suppliers globally. The solution is now connecting Xeeva’s global customers to an expanded network of suppliers, helping to expedite sourcing of goods and services across any industry with guided execution from Xeeva’s team of procurement experts.
Times Union

Eye Care Leaders and ClearGage Partner to Enhance Patient Payment Experience

A partnership that makes payments easier for practices and their patients. Eye Care Leaders, the leading technology solutions provider in the ophthalmic and optometric markets, and ClearGage, a leading provider of patient payment technology, have established a partnership to provide users of Eye Care Leaders access to a suite of payment solutions to improve the patient payment experience.

Comments / 0

Community Policy