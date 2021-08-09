TimeForge Partners with COGS-Well to Make Restaurant Operators' Jobs Easier
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRWEB) August 09, 2021. TimeForge, a leading provider of sales-driven employee scheduling software and integrated labor management solutions, announced today that it has partnered with COGS-Well, a provider and servicer of user-friendly restaurant management solutions. COGS-Well makes inventory control, recipe management, and menu analysis much easier for restaurant operators. By selecting TimeForge as a partner, COGS-Well will better meet the needs of its customers who are seeking a full-featured labor management solution.www.timesunion.com
