Lima Rotarians get sneak peek at the 171st Allen County Fair

The Allen County Fair will be back in full force this month with activities for the whole family. Lima Rotarians hearing about what will be at the 171st edition of the fair after last year’s shortened events due to COVID. This year’s fair theme is “Moooving Forward Together” with a full line-up including rides, games, exhibits, and more. The postponed Brad Paisley concert is on the first Saturday of the fair with tickets still available. While many of the midway and grandstand events are popular and help pay the bills organizers say it’s important to keep an eye on the heart of the fair.