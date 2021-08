If in the past, traditional banks were the only option for those who needed to move their money – whether receiving a salary, transferring it to another account, or even keeping it –, with the advancement of technology and the internet, new models began to emerge and challenge the system, including the digital bank. Today, it is possible to control finances without the bureaucracy, expensive fees, and poor service of ordinary banks. Digital Bank is the name given to financial institutions that work online. This means that virtually everything the customer needs can be done virtually – from opening an account to servicing and paying bills.