Inventus Power and Matrix Design Technology Announce Sales Partnership

Times Union
 7 days ago

WOODRIDGE, Ill. (PRWEB) August 09, 2021. Inventus Power, a global leader in the design and manufacture of advanced battery systems for commercial, industrial, medical and military markets, today announced it has entered into a sales agreement with Matrix Design Technology (Matrix DT), a regional manufacturer’s representative firm that specializes in high technology, electronic components and systems.

