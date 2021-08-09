Inventus Power and Matrix Design Technology Announce Sales Partnership

MAHWAH, N.J. (PRWEB) August 16, 2021. Mindray, a global developer of technologies and solutions for ultrasound, patient monitoring, and anesthesia, today announced that they will attend the Society for Vascular Surgery's (SVS) 2021 Vascular Annual Meeting (VAM) live in San Diego, California, to highlight their advances in vascular imaging and unrivaled peace of mind investment protection program. All VAM attendees are invited to visit exhibit #400 to learn more about Mindray's range of advanced vascular and radiology solutions and view live ultrasound scanning.