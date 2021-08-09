As Pandemic Surges, National COVID-19 Network Launches New Mobile App To Put COVID-19 Information And Services in the Hands of Highly Impacted Minority Groups

The money will be distributed through the US Food and Agriculture Department as Emergency Rural Health Care Grants, as either Impact Grants or Recovery Grants. “(The) USDA is playing a critical role to help rural America build back better and equitably as the nation continues to respond to the pandemic,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in an August 12 press release. “Through the Emergency Rural Health Care Grants, USDA will help rural hospitals and local communities increase access to COVID-19 vaccines and testing, medical supplies, telehealth, and food assistance, and support the construction or renovation of rural health care facilities. These investments will also help improve the long-term viability of rural health care providers across the nation.”