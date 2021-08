Former Oracle and Microsoft executive tapped to lead ProjectManager, a top project and work management software provider. ProjectManager.com, Inc., a leading project and work management software provider with more than 40,000 users worldwide, announced that former Microsoft and Oracle executive Ryan Buma has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and President. Buma, a seasoned SaaS operator, will lead the company into new stages of growth, thanks in part to a substantial further investment from Ninety Mile Ventures Limited, as well as new and experienced investors from within the tech space.