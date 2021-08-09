Cancel
National Hurricane Center issues Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 cone

By Brooke Laizer
wgno.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Hurricane Center issued a forecast cone for Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 (PTC 6) at 4PM locally that includes the southeast Gulf of Mexico!. Right now, a tropical wave near the Lesser Antilles looks impressive for formation potential with 80% chances of development. A tropical depression will likely form...

