Bruins sign first-round pick Fabian Lysell to three-year, entry-level deal

By Gavin Lee
Posted by 
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 7 days ago
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Bruins signed their 2021 first-round pick, inking Fabian Lysell to a three-year, entry-level contract. The deal will carry an NHL cap hit of $925K, though it will slide forward should Lysell play outside the NHL this season. GM Don Sweeney released a short statement on his young prospect:

"The Bruins are excited to have signed Fabian to his first NHL contract. Fabian is a talented young player, and we look forward to working with Fabian throughout the development process."

Lysell, 18, had three points in 26 games for Lulea HF in the SHL last season, but that vastly undersells his offensive upside. The young forward is an elite skater who should see more ice time and better scoring results if he stays in Sweden as expected this year. He also could very well head to the World Juniors after participating for Sweden at the Summer Showcase, though he failed to record a single point in six games.

There’s a lot of development left to do for the first-round pick, but getting his NHL contract done is a step in the right direction. Even if he plays in Sweden this season, he could come over at the end of the year to suit up for a few games with the Providence Bruins or even potentially be a black ace if Boston goes on another long playoff run. This contract doesn’t change the team’s outlook for 2021 but is certainly a name to keep your eye on moving forward.

