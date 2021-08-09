Police: Witness said assailant knocked tacos out of victim's hand

A witness to an assault at the Denton Square claimed they saw the suspect slap a man’s hand Sunday evening, causing tacos to fall out of his grasp, according to a police report.

The Denton Police Department responded to a disturbance near the 100 block of West Hickory Street around 8:44 p.m. The report says an initial caller reported there was a man who seemed intoxicated yelling at people and following them around.

Officers found the man at the corner of East Oak Street and Oakland Street. His speech was allegedly slurred, police could smell a strong odor of alcohol from his breath and his eyes were very red and glossy. A witness told them they saw him walk up to another man and slap him on the chest and his hand, knocking tacos out of his hand in the process.

According to the report, the suspect allegedly walked through traffic and drivers were honking at him. The witness said the man responded by cursing and flipping off drivers.

The victim alleged he was walking in front of Andy’s Bar and saw the suspect being verbally aggressive toward people, so he stepped out of the way. The suspect then allegedly turned toward him and assaulted him.

The victim told police he wanted to press charges. The man was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury and alcohol public intoxication.

A Denton police spokesperson said the victim didn’t say anything further about the tacos.

Other reports

1600 block of East McKinney Street — A caller dialed 911 Sunday, concerned about a dog and the state of its home at The Vibe Apartment Homes, according to a police report.

The caller said a dog at the apartments had been barking “as if trying to get someone’s attention.” The report says the caller was concerned because of the state of the home, noting a window was broken and that the residence looked like it had been “torn up.”

According to the report, officers told them they didn’t have a legal reason to enter but they’d complete a report for Denton Animal Services to follow up.

500 block of Smith Street — Police arrested a 26-year-old man on an unrelated warrant after responding to a call about a person with a knife Sunday afternoon, according to a police report.

Police responded to the disturbance around 3:37 p.m. after a caller said a man was threatening someone with a knife. The report says three men were with each other and the suspect was trying to sell something to the victim. The report didn’t say what the suspect was selling.

The suspect allegedly walked up to the victim with the knife but ended up throwing it on the ground and instead hitting the victim with a folding camping chair. The victim told police he wasn’t injured and he didn’t want to press charges.

The suspect had a warrant out for his arrest for non-alcohol public intoxication, so police arrested him on the warrant.

1200 block of East University Drive — A couple hundred dollars was missing from a coin slot machine and the front door was shattered at a Chevron gas station early Sunday, according to a police report.

An employee told police they closed the store around 12:30 a.m. Sunday and when they returned around 6:30 a.m., the door was shattered. He reported he didn’t find anyone inside the store.

Officers spoke with the owner who said a coin-operated slot machine had been pried open and estimated a couple hundred dollars had been taken from the now-empty machine. The owner estimated it would cost about $400 to fix the door.

A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.

Roundup

From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 357 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.

From Sunday to Monday, 35 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.