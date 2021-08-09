Cancel
Perryville, KY

Kelly Gray resigns from Perryville council; City appoints Collins immediately

By Olivia Mohr
Advocate Messenger
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKelly Gray resigned as a Perryville city council member on Thursday, Aug. 5. Mayor Brian Caldwell announced at Thursday’s 7 p.m. council meeting that Kelly Gray sent him a text message at around 5 p.m. that she was resigning. He read her text aloud during the meeting which said she was resigning, that it has been a great experience serving the city, “but it’s just not in (her) best interest at this time.” Kelly Gray wrote that she was thankful for the opportunity, according to what Caldwell read aloud.

amnews.com

Comments / 0

