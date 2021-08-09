Silver Eagle Houston Awarded Patriot Award By the Employer Support of the Guard & Reserve
HOUSTON – This summer, Silver Eagle Distributors Houston, LLC has been awarded the Patriot Award, presented by the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR). The Patriot Award reflects the efforts made to support citizen-warriors through a wide range of measures including flexible schedules, time off prior to and after deployment, caring for families, and granting leaves of absence, if needed.www.brewbound.com
