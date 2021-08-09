***Showings for Back Up Offers ONLY***Welcome to one floor waterfront living in Queen Anne Colony--one of Kent Island's most sought after communities! Boasting expansive views of Price Creek and beyond, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath rancher offers the peace and tranquility you've been searching for! Mulitple decks, large screened porch, and waterside pool offer many vantage points to soak up eastern short life. Drop a crab pot or two off the bulkhead and catch your own fresh dinner! From the minute you walk in the door it's all about the view! The vauled ceilings in the dining room and living room add light and enhance the views. Cozy gas fireplace anchors the space that is accentuated by the beautiful Australian Cypress hardwood floors and wall of windows. Large screened porch provides a great outdoor dining area as well as seating area to enjoy your morning coffee or a glass of wine after a long day. The waterfront master suite is your own private sanctuary complete with master bath and private deck overlooking the creek. Can't sleep? Step out to the deck and count the stars and enjoy the peaceful surroundings. Two additional good sized bedrooms, full bath and laundry area with work station round complete the living area. Large attached 2 car garage with inside access offers room for additional storage. The waterside pool is hard to resist and will surely be the center of lots of summer memories. Comfortable with an easy flow... this is what 'Shore Life' is all about!Make sure you come for a tour of 127 Congressional Drive! This one is going to get snatched up!