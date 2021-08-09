Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

127 Congressional Drive

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article***Showings for Back Up Offers ONLY***Welcome to one floor waterfront living in Queen Anne Colony--one of Kent Island's most sought after communities! Boasting expansive views of Price Creek and beyond, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath rancher offers the peace and tranquility you've been searching for! Mulitple decks, large screened porch, and waterside pool offer many vantage points to soak up eastern short life. Drop a crab pot or two off the bulkhead and catch your own fresh dinner! From the minute you walk in the door it's all about the view! The vauled ceilings in the dining room and living room add light and enhance the views. Cozy gas fireplace anchors the space that is accentuated by the beautiful Australian Cypress hardwood floors and wall of windows. Large screened porch provides a great outdoor dining area as well as seating area to enjoy your morning coffee or a glass of wine after a long day. The waterfront master suite is your own private sanctuary complete with master bath and private deck overlooking the creek. Can't sleep? Step out to the deck and count the stars and enjoy the peaceful surroundings. Two additional good sized bedrooms, full bath and laundry area with work station round complete the living area. Large attached 2 car garage with inside access offers room for additional storage. The waterside pool is hard to resist and will surely be the center of lots of summer memories. Comfortable with an easy flow... this is what 'Shore Life' is all about!Make sure you come for a tour of 127 Congressional Drive! This one is going to get snatched up!

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee#The Dining Room#Windows#Long Day#Your Morning#Australian#Shore Life
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Chesterfield, VARichmond.com

7523 Robinwood Ct, Chesterfield, VA 23832

Welcome HOME to this beautifully updated THREE bedroom, 2 FULL BATH, rancher with OVERSIZED DETACHED 2 CAR GARAGE! As you pull onto the PAVED driveway you will fall in LOVE. The covered front porch is outfitted for relaxation. Entering the home you are greeted with a tile foyer & OPEN CONCEPT with MASSIVE great room. The Living room boasts vaulted ceilings with exposed beam, recessed lighting, solar tube skylights & opens to the kitchen. Kitchen has been remodeled with newer cabinets, countertops, lighting, & more! Enjoy the screened in porch & relax in the hot tub! TRUE HARDWOOD floors throughout the entire home. Family room features a floor to ceiling stone wood-burning fireplace, with sliding doors to the screened in porch. Dining room off of the kitchen is light and bright with large picture window, and sliding doors to porch. The primary suite is HUGE with vaulted ceilings, Hardwood floors, ensuite full bath & walk in closet. Both additional bedrooms have hardwood flooring, large closets, & ceiling fans. Level lot with fenced in back yard, koi pond, separate detached shed, & irrigation system in the front. Ethernet/CAT5 wiring & family room is wired for a home theater.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

143 Delaware Drive

Beautiful, "almost new" home is looking for a new owner ** Newly paved drive leads to the large 2-car garage and ready for you home ** Kitchen features beautiful wood floors, island, granite counters, upgraded appliances ** Large primary bedroom on lower level with private bath and walk-in closet ** Level yard makes maintenance easy ** Community with a large lake, swimming pool, parks, event space, tennis court ** Make your appointment today **
Woodway, TXWacoTrib.com

4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $344,000

The definition of personal elegance, the Dexter I is a part of our innovative Flex Series of floor plans, which allows buyers to personalize the layout of their home. We love the newly-expanded open concept kitchen, living room, and breakfast area, and how you can choose between having a study, dining room, or 4th bedroom. You are also able to decide between having a back porch or more square footage in your living room! With more options to personalize through our gorgeous interior and exterior selections, you’ll never feel more at home. Additional options included in this home are an additional bedroom suite option, extended living room option, under cabinet lighting, additional LED recessed lighting in living room, and gorgeous quartz countertops throughout paired with a quartz kitchen backsplash.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

1001 26TH Street S

An AMAZING Home located on a PICTURESQUE Street. With over 2300SF, this home offers 3 generous bedrooms and 2 RENOVATED baths. Included is a Music Room/Library with Glass Pocket Doors, Office w/Separate Entrance*Upgraded Electrical system in 2019, Built-In Bookshelves surround the Classic Wood Burning Fireplace, Hardwood Floors-No Carpet ANYWHERE, beautiful Built-In corner glass cabinets in the formal dining room, Bedroom w/ attached Bonus Room/Office/Playroom w/ Cedar Closet*2 Car ATTACHED garage*Closet Space Galore throughout the home and Plenty of Storage*AND Timeless Character and Charm. Merely MINUTES from Amazon's HQ2, Pentagon City Metro, Pentagon City Metro, Crystal City Metro, Washington DC, Reagan National Airport, National Harbor, Shops and Restaurants. This home is a MUST-SEE!
Mechanicsburg, PACumberland County Sentinel

3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $333,990

Starting at 2,459 square feet, the Sutton floorplan highlights first-floor living at its finest. Three different elevation options give you the ability to personalize the look of your new home, but all include Charter's trademark front porches and beautiful trim details. Inside the home, you have the option to include a finished lower level gameroom. The first floor offers an open entryway and incredible sightlines to the great room, dining room, and kitchen. The large gourmet Kitchen opens to a spacious great room and offers plenty of cabinet and counter space, including a large prep island. A breakfast area extends the kitchen and provides an additional dining space. The garage leads into a versatile laundry room that doubles as a mudroom. The first-floor Owner's Retreat is directly off the entry and features a private Owner's Bath and Walk-In closet. Upstairs provides two additional bedrooms, one with a Walk-In closet, and a shared full bath. You can find the finishes that fit you best at the Charter Colors Design Studio with your personal Colors Stylist who will help you put together your personalized color palette.
Orangeburg, SCTimes and Democrat

4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $339,900

Well maintained custom built home on a beautiful corner 1.17 acre lot in the highly sought after Ramsgate Community. This beautiful home features large living spaces (Formal Living, Formal Dining and Large Family Room with Fireplace. The kitchen has an abundance of stained cabinetry, built in desk, pantry and an island. Very large Master Suite is located on the main level and features dual vanity, separate shower and garden tub as well as a large walking closet. There are three additional bedrooms upstairs (one with private bath). Home is on public water and septic and irrigation is run by a well. Dethatched garage is connected to home by a breezeway and has additional heated and cooled bonus room above that is not included on country records sq footage. Large screened porch and deck. Beautiful lawn.
Remington, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

313 W 30TH Street

Rarely available, marble front home in the heart of Remington. House was remodeled in 2007 with a 3 level addition in the rear of the house. Each floor has a patio or porch overlooking your shaded yard. The addition allows for each bedroom to have their own full bath and a half bath on the first floor for guests. "English basement" gives you an extra den/living room in the basement with a working fireplace and both floors have charming built in bookshelves. The kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Steps away from Hopkins - Home qualifies for the Hopkins LNYW program.
Concord, NCIndependent Tribune

4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $429,900

This beautiful like-new home sits in the gorgeous Falls Lake neighborhood of Concord. Inside the front door, you will find a welcoming foyer with built-in shoe bench with coat hooks and cubbies. There is a large den/office space with French doors to the left with large windows for natural light. Just down the hall you will find a spacious formal dining area, which leads you to your dream kitchen. Bright white cabinets, gorgeous quartz countertops, and mosaic tile backsplash (oh my) give that fresh clean look your friends and family will be jealous of for years to come! Beyond the kitchen is a huge living area with fireplace, which leads out to the covered back patio and back yard. Upstairs, you will find a large loft area with 3 spacious secondary bedrooms and a massive full bathroom with linen closet. The main suite is very large with a doorway out to its own private balcony. The en-suite bathroom has a linen closet of its own, as well as a large shower and incredible walk-in closet.
Waterloo, IAWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $144,500

A Blank Slate! You will instantly fall in love with this three bedroom, one bathroom home situated on Auburn Road in Waterloo! Upon entry you are greeted with a great living space that flows seamlessly into the kitchen! This kitchen boasts ample cabinetry and counter space as well as all necessary appliances! The main level also features two sizable bedrooms as well as a full bathroom! Make your way to the upper level to find an amazing bedroom with great space! This bedroom features excellent walk-in closet space as well as custom built storage space! This home also includes a detached garage and lower level laundry!
Kernersville, NCWinston-Salem Journal

4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $255,000

Fantastic and rare opportunity in Victorian Square! Sought-after community with unique architecture and design. All-brick construction with accents make these homes mini-castles. This property boasts 4 bedrooms with the primary on the main. Easy care-free maintenance and the yard is mowed by the HOA! Perhaps the largest home in VS, there is also a 150+square foot sunroom upstairs that commands a view of the interior courtyard and walkways that lie in the heart of the neighborhood. Quaint and charming, this home has much appeal.
Hickory, NCMorganton News Herald

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $245,900

3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath end unit in Viewmont Plaza, right in the "Heart" of Hickory. Great location, within walking distance to restaurants, shopping and much more. This unit features wood laminate flooring through out, an open floor plan, kitchen with granite counter tops, black appliances and cherry cabinets. The living room and dining room are very spacious and have many windows making it very bright and sunny. Split bedroom plan and each bedroom has a walk in closet, jack and jill bath (with 2 separate vanity areas) Beautiful master suite with master bath and walk in closet. Laundry room off the kitchen (washer and dryer stay) and half bath for your guests. Secured entry with the elevator and intercom for guests to use. Unit comes with 2 assigned parking spaces. These units do not come up often, excellent condition and ready for new owners!
Beach Park, ILKenosha News.com

5 Bedroom Home in Beach Park - $234,700

Very nice newer build (2004) raised ranch home! Sharp vaulted ceilings through the kitchen, dining area and living room for a wide open feel. Sliding doors lead to back yard balcony deck, great for cook-outs. The view from here is great - very peaceful backing to tree line and open spaces. Home features 5 bedrooms, 3 up and 2 more in the lower level, 2 full baths the master bath shared with the other 2 bedrooms upper level, and the 2nd full bath in the lower level. Very large family room space with above ground windows for plenty of light - does not feel like a basement at all - a bright lower level for a 2nd floor of living! Spacious laundry room/utility room. All appliances included. Central air. Freshly sealed driveway with extra parking to the side. Spacious yard, .31 acres. The sellers report they have been very pleased with the quality construction of this home, and enjoyed living here for the past 17 plus years! See this one soon!
Wytheville, VASouthwest Virginia Today

3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $239,500

Whether "Rags to Riches" or "Rummage and Restore", this first "Design by Rebekah" is ready for new owners. This unique large country cottage has been lovingly renovated inside and out with keeping the character of the home. Inside you have 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room, dining room, kitchen, laundry and open basement. Some of the character kept from throughout the interior includes renovated original lights, doors with hardware, floors and exposed chimney and ceiling beams. Reclaimed from the outside is the original roofing and exterior wood to make accent walls and ceilings. The kitchen has custom cabinets, top of the line appliances and its own coffee bar. You will find refurbished original wood floors and custom tile baths and kitchen in this gorgeous home. To watch the story of this home as it was brought back to life check out the instagram at rebekahrobinson03. Make your appointment today to view this amazing property and sit a spell on the covered porch.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

13816 Countryside Drive

Come see this well-kept and move in ready rancher nicely situated on almost an acre. With the home sitting towards the front of the lot, you have loads of room out back for your kids to play and you to relax. There is also plenty of room to expand if that's your goal. A nice sized shed on a concrete pad and a large car port in addition to the attached garage means plenty of storage space for your tools and toys. There are lots of trees for shade too. As for the home itself, it had a new roof three years ago and updated appliances four years ago. Recently updated bath with new toilet, sink, and fixtures. All of this is located in a quiet neighborhood just minutes from Interstate 81 and shopping.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

8613 Ewing Drive

Four level split in Whitman school district. Hardwood floors on upper two levels, flat usable backyard. 1 car garage + off street parking. Listing courtesy of Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc.. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may...
Treynor, IAnonpareilonline.com

4 Bedroom Home in Treynor - $210,000

A true 4 bedroom home is hard to come by! This one has lots of charm, a beautiful shady yard, vinyl siding & a screened patio too. There are 2 bedrooms plus a bath on both floors and the basement has a big family/rec room to really spread out in. The kitchen has the perfect blue cabinets, granite counters, a snack bar, dining area plus a formal dining room with built-in hutch. The upstairs bedrooms have cute built-ins and dormer windows. This home had many updates from 2015-2020 that include Pex plumbing, high efficiency HVAC, 3/4 bath update, water heater, water softener & roof.
Waukegan, ILKenosha News.com

3 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $269,000

BRIGHT & SPACIOUS 2-STORY HOME IN THE DESIRED WOODLAND SCHOOL DISTRICT! THIS 3 BEDROOM, 2.1 BATHROOM HOME FEATURES A LIVING ROOM WITH VOLUME CEILING, FIRE PLACE, & PERGO FLOORING THAT OPENS TO A DECK AND BEAUTIFUL VIEWS OF THE POND, GREAT FOR ENTERTAINMENT; THE KITCHEN WITH PLENTY OF OAK CABINETS, PANTRY CLOSET(S), ALL APPLIANCES (stove will be brand new), OVERLOOKS THE DINING ROOM AREA; MAIN BEDROOM WITH A WALK-IN CLOSET AND A PRIVATE BATH(WHIRLPOOL TUB); 2 MORE BEDROOMS AND ANOTHER FULL BATHROOM ON THE 2ND FLOOR; SKY LITES; A/C; FULL BASEMENT; NEWER SUMP PUMPS; 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE W/NEWER DOOR; FENCED BACK YARD. CLOSE TO TRANSPORTATION, SCHOOLS, AND SHOPPING. THIS HOUSE IS WAITING FOR YOU TO MAKE IT YOUR HOME!!! MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE. EASY TO SHOW.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

42 Daffodil Lane

Absolutely Beautiful Home Located In Moncure Estates Community In A Cul De Sac! Walk Into Your 2 Story Foyer With Gleaming Hardwood Floors Throughout Most Of The Main Level. The Main Level Features A Living Room, Powder Room, Family Room & Kitchen. The Living Room Has Tons Of Natural Light! The Family Room Has Hardwood Floors, Surround Sound And Opens Up Right Into The Gourmet Kitchen! In The Kitchen You Will Find Beautiful Cabinets With Granite Counter Tops, Pantry, Stainless Appliances Including A Cooktop & Double Wall Ovens. This Home Also Has A Bump Out Off The Kitchen Which Can Accommodate A Large Table. The Bump Out Also Has Huge Windows Which Allows For Even More Natural Light. On The Upper Level You Will Find The Spacious Primary Bedroom, Primary Bath With Double Vanities, Shower Stall, Soaking Tub & Huge Walk In Closet! There Are 3 Other Great Sized Bedrooms, Upper Hall Bathroom & Laundry Room. In Your Walk Out Basement There Is A Large Recreation Room/Family Room, Full Bathroom, Legal 5th Bedroom Waiting To Be Finished & Tons Of Storage! The Back Yard Is Completely Fenced In! Conveniently Located Near I95, Commuter Lot, HOV, Shopping & Restaurants!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

11508 Rabbit Run Terrace

Gorgeous end unit townhome in popular Gatestone! Stately brick front exterior with spacious and bright two story entry foyer. Plenty of natural light with additional windows on the side of the home.The garage enters the lower level of the home. Also on the lower level is a recreation room that exits to the rear yard, as well as a beautiful full bathroom.The first level up features hardwood flooring in the living and dining rooms, as well as in the kitchen. Family room off the kitchen with a bay window overlooking trees. Spacious deck accessed from the kitchen through sliding glass doors. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters and tile backsplash, breakfast bar, recessed lighting, and gas cooking. Powder room on this main level.There are three bedrooms and two full bathrooms on the next level. The owner's bedroom has a walk-in closet, tray ceiling, and luxurious full bathroom with a separate shower , soaking tub and dual sink vanity.Excellent location, just off Route 29 - easy access to downtown Silver Spring, the ICC, and 495.
Greensboro, NCWinston-Salem Journal

3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $290,000

Open House Sunday 8/15 2-4pm!!Don't miss this wonderful 1800 sq feet brick ranch with a huge over 1400sq foot unfinished basement in Sedgefield Lakes! Seasonal lake views! New windows let in lots of natural light! Many new updates including fresh paint, light fixtures, some plumbing fixtures, new garage door and opener. Kitchen has freshly painted cabinets, subway tile backsplash, stainless appliances, beautiful new quartz counters with a custom butcher block, and new recessed lighting! Sunroom could be used as a dining room or flex space. Brand new deck out back overlooks a huge lot and a large storage building! Wood and tile floors throughout. 2 FPs. Closets have wonderful built-ins plus a large cedar closet in the hall. Baths have tile floors; tile shower in Master and tiled tub/shower combo in hall bath. New landscaping and walkway in front. Huge 2 car backload garage! Basement for workshop or storage galore; has an in-wall gas heater and window AC unit! HVAC replaced in 2020.

Comments / 0

Community Policy